Money

Although each South American country has its own currency, US dollars are accepted almost everywhere.

VISAs

UK citizens do not require visas to visit most South American countries, but you’ll need a passport valid for six months after entry.

Local Customs

It’s common to bargain when shopping in the local markets, but do remember these are poor countries, so don’t suggest a price that’s too far below the original one. Spanish is the language of most South American nations – except for Portuguese- speaking Brazil – so don’t rely on English being understood.

Safety should not be a worry on official excursions but it’s sensible to leave jewellery and expensive tech in your cabin, and always have someone watch out for you when withdrawing money from an ATM.

What to bring back

Top choices for souvenirs include hand-carved gourds and bags of yerba tea from Argentina; chocolate from Ecuador; lapis lazuli and other gems from Chile; handcrafts and chullo hats from Peru; leather goods from Uruguay.

When to go

November to May is the South American summer, and peak season for cruising. Destinations such as Patagonia and Antarctica are off limits during the winter months of June to October, but it’s worth considering Galapagos and Amazon cruises at this time, when they will be less crowded and significantly cheaper.