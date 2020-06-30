Some good news for British cruise line lovers, as Saga Cruises has announced that its highly anticipated new ship Spirit of Adventure will be launching in November.

The new ship will sail its inaugural voyage on 5 November, whisking passengers away from Southampton on a relaxing sailing around the Mediterranean.

“We are delighted to announce the planned inaugural sailing of the Spirit of Adventure, our new luxury cruise ship,” said Saga Cruises MD Nigel Blanks, on the launch. “For her first voyage, Spirit of Adventure will leave Southampton on 5 November to sail the Mediterranean, before returning to the UK.

“My team is in the process of calling all passengers booked on the inaugural cruise to update them with this latest development and we look forward to welcoming them on board.

“We have been working with the industry and government to put in place state-of-the-art appropriate health protocols, putting guest safety first to ensure a return to service in the autumn.”

Spirit of Adventure is the second new build in Saga’s fleet, following on from the success of Spirit of Discovery, which launched last year.

The beautiful sister ship will feature all the much-loved facilities of Spirit of Discovery, such as a private balcony for each cabin and grand atrium, along with new speciality restaurants, a high-tech gym, grand library and stylish cabins.

Speaking about the new ship’s design, Saga new-build director David Pickett, said she will be “a true representation of the best of British innovation and flair”.

Evoking some wanderlust in its passengers, Saga recently announced 39 new itineraries for both Spirit of Adventure and Spirit of Discovery, part of its 2021 boutique collection and available to book now.

New itinerary highlights include a Mediterranean Ancient Wonders cruise, visiting sun-soaked destinations such as Malta and Mykonos in Greece, and a Grand Voyage around the Baltics.

Other sailings include a cruise visiting Greenland and Iceland, and a Melody of the Fjords cruise exploring Norway’s stunning landscape.

Exciting new ports of call include Ajaccio on the French island of Corsica.