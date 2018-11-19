WHAT WE LOVE…

Hermitage Museum: Art-lovers simply have to make their way to the world-famous Hermitage Museum in the heart of St. Petersburg – the second largest art museum in the world. Encompassing six buildings (including the Winter Palace – the former residence of Russian rulers) and with a collection of over three million items, there is some serious artistic pedigree on display, including works by Rembrandt, Picasso and Van Gogh.

Church of the Saviour on Spilled Blood: If there is one sight which Russia is most commonly associated with, it would be the multi-coloured onion domes which adorn their magnificent churches. And St. Petersburg is no different, with its iconic Church of the Saviour on Spilled Blood visited by thousands of tourists every day. The exterior is traditional Russian baroque architecture of the highest order, but it’s still well worth heading inside to see the intricate mosaics and paintings.

Saint Isaac’s Cathedral: Get a decent vantage over the city of St. Petersburg and chances are you’ll notice a gleaming golden dome towering above all else. This belongs to Saint Isaac’s Cathedral – the largest cathedral in St. Petersburg and the fourth largest in the world. Its exterior is an imposing spectacle framed by giant red granite columns, while its interiors are an exercise in excess with an amount of gold-plating that even Donald Trump would think is too much. Climb to the top of the dome for an incredible view of the city.