We sized up our fellow passengers. They were a surprisingly young and glamorous crowd, mainly American, Canadian and German, ranging from 20 and 30-something couples and families with small kids to retirees. I’d lured Lauren and Joel on board with the promise of exotic Bali. We’d had a couple of fantastic holidays with Star Clippers in the Mediterranean so they already knew they’d love the ship, but I was relieved to see other young adults on board.

Our first day was a sea day, with a chance to try out nautical activities such as knot-tying, navigation lessons and – my nemesis – climbing the mast, which my kids wanted to do as a family-bonding activity. This involved being strapped into a harness and clambering 65 feet up a metal and rope ladder to the first crow’s nest, a narrow platform high above the deck. All very well unless, like me, you’re afraid of heights. I edged my way up the ladder, shaking like a leaf as I squeezed through the narrow gap in the floor of the platform. The views, though: 360 degrees of glittering sea and, far below, through criss-crossed lines, sunbathers sprawled over the teak decks.

Peter was certainly right about the ‘real’ Indonesia. Giligenteng, our first stop, was a long way from the swish resorts of Bali. It struck me as odd that our first port of call was a beach on which we’d been told not to wear bikinis, but Hindu Bali aside, Indonesia is a conservative Muslim country.

There’s little to Giligenteng; it’s essentially four fishing villages, strung along a powdery white beach. Plenty of Indonesian holidaymakers were relaxing under the trees, although nobody was swimming. Even covered up in shorts and T-shirts, we attracted attention, one polite young man after another approaching and asking for selfies with Lauren and Joel.