RWS Entertainment Group and Virgin Voyages are on worldwide talent search

Virgin Voyages is launching a worldwide casting tour for Scarlet Lady’s inaugural season.

The line has partnered with RWS Entertainment Group in its search for outstanding talent to star in the on-board productions.

The programme starts on 27 March in New York before traveling to Europe, Australia and back to the United States. Rehearsals are scheduled to begin in January 2020.

Virgin’s vice president for entertainment Richard Kilman said: “Just like our sister brands in the Virgin family, our diverse crew is what makes us great.

“We don’t just want a performer, we want incredible people to join us and bring their true selves. Our Creative Collective will be attending auditions as well as directing rehearsals and installing our shows onboard Scarlet Lady, so these artists will have the opportunity to work with some of the best in the business.”

RWS Entertainment Group CEO and founder Ryan Stana said: “RWS prides itself on being a company of bold makers and mould breakers, which aligns with the game-changing style of Virgin Voyages.

“We are inspired by the brand’s avant-garde approach to entertainment and the RWS vision, passion and our full service make aligning with another forward-thinking company a natural fit.”

The Virgin Voyages Creative Collective in Entertainment includes The 7 Fingers, Randy Weiner, Ani Taj and Sam Pinkleton, PigPen Theatre Co., Roslyn Hart and Alfredo Guenzani, and the SPARK Cooperative.

Virgin Voyages will also replace the cruise director role with a cast of “dynamic personalities” to headline what the cruise line is calling “happenings” around the ship – which launches next April – including drag performers, artists/painters, fitness, foodies and more.