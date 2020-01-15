Been inspired by the last season of Strictly Come Dancing to perfect your foxtrot? Emerald Waterways is offering a fantastic opportunity for travellers to join Anton Du Beke and Erin Boag, two of the dancing show’s legends, on a river cruise down the Rhone.

Emerald Liberté Star-Ship will set sail from Lyon on 11 April and arrive at Marseille eight days later, calling at several picturesque French towns and villages along the banks of the ancient Rhone River.

Delightfully named ‘Dancing Down the Rhone with Anton and Erin’, the trip is an eight-day jive on one of the most beautiful river cruise routes in the world.

Anton Du Beke has performed on Strictly Come Dancing since the show began in 2004 and has become a household name. His dancing partner Erin Boag left the show in 2012 but still dances professionally. She is the only female dancer to have appeared in ten seasons of the famous dancing show. Her and Du Beke tour the world regularly, performing to thousands of adoring fans.

The dancing stars will be hopping aboard at Avignon, after performing a unique private dance showcase for guests at the idyllic Rocher des Doms gardens. Then there will be photo opportunities with the twinkle-toed stars in Avignon against truly stunning backdrops.

Once back on the ship, guests can ask the pair about their lives, careers and tips on dancing in an exclusive Q&A.

When they’re not being whisked off their feet by Anton and Erin, travellers on board Emerald Waterway’s cruise can gorge themselves on the famous French cuisine. The Rhone river also plays host to some of the finest sights in the world, and is synonymous with romance, art and culture.

Emerald Waterways’ itineraries are award-winning, and recently announced as ‘Best River Cruise Line for Value’ in the Cruise Critic Editors Picks awards for the fifth consecutive year.