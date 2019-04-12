Best for Beauty

Fancy a week among the majestic Norwegian fjords with change from a grand? This classic P&O Cruises sailing from Southampton should be just the ticket.

7-night ‘Norwegian Fjords’ cruise, round trip from Southampton via Stavanger, Flam, Alesund and Bergen, departing 24 August, 2019, from £929, pocruises.com

Best for Luxury

Wondering how the other half cruises? Treat yourself to a week aboard Cunard’s legendary Queen Victoria and you can taste the high life while enjoying three of northern Europe’s greatest and most culture-rich cities.

7-night Hamburg, Amsterdam and Bruges cruise, round trip from Southampton, departing 28 March 2020, from £669, cunard.com

Best for Beaches

Do you fancy a week in paradise for a three-figure price? It can be done, thanks to this superb fly-cruise deal from Royal Caribbean and Iglu Cruise.

7-night Western Caribbean cruise, round-trip from Miami via Nassau and Labadee, departing 7 December 2019, from £913 including flights from Gatwick, iglucruise.com

Best for Culture

Want to see Rome, Florence and Barcelona on a single cruise? This short but sweet itinerary from Norwegian even finds time to visit Cannes and Majorca along the way.

4-night Western Mediterranean cruise from Rome to Barcelona via Florence, Cannes and Palma, departing 6 November 2019, from £842 including flights, ncl.com

Best for Christmas Spirit

Planning a cruise this winter? Why not start the festive season with a river cruise round Europe’s most splendid Christmas markets, courtesy of Riviera?

4-night Enchanting Rhine and Yuletide Markets cruise, round trip from Cologne via Rudesheim, Koblenz and Bonn, departing 5 December 2019, from £708 including flights, rivieratravel.co.uk

Best for Value

It’s hard to top Cruise and Maritime Voyages when it comes to value, so why not take a trip to Holland’s green and sparkling second city and give them a try?

2-night Rotterdam Mini Cruise from London Tilbury to Newcastle via Rotterdam, departing 12 August 2019, from £129, cruiseandmaritime.com