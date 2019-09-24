Thomas Cook, the world’s oldest travel company, sadly went into liquidation yesterday, after losing a battle to secure £200 million of funding.

Following the news, thousands of flights and holidays were cancelled, with passengers who booked just part of their holiday through the company also affected.

It’s been estimated that 150,000 British holidaymakers are stranded, some in hotels now demanding payment, and others at airports around Europe and the world.

On top of package holidays, flights and resort stays, Thomas Cook also sold cruises, and many leading cruise lines have rushed to show support for the former travel company and its customers. Cruise lines have also confirmed that trips booked through Thomas Cook will go ahead, and are currently contacting all affected guests.

P&O, Celebrity, Saga and Fred Olsen are just some of the lines saying they will honour cruises booked through Thomas Cook, with others like Marella honouring bookings on certain dates. If you have recently booked a cruise through Thomas Cook, it is best to contact the cruise line directly.

What about your cruise?

If you’ve booked your cruise through Thomas Cook, you’ll need to contact Thomas Cook’s tour operator or agent. If your holiday was ATOL-protected, you’ll be refunded, but you will still have to rebook your trip. To be refunded, you’ll need to contact UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), which is leading the repatriation programme.

Thomas Cook holidays

If you’re abroad on an ATOL-protected package holiday, you should contact the CAA and the company that booked your package holiday with to arrange an alternative flight, which will be covered. For more information, the CAA is advising Thomas Cook customers to use this link.

The current repatriation operation is only available for passengers whose flight departed from the UK, and it will only be operating until Sunday 6 October 2019. After this date, customers will have to make their own travel arrangements.

Thomas Cook flights

Holidaymakers who had Thomas Cook holidays or Thomas Cook Airlines flights have been told their trips have been cancelled, and the CAA has organised a fleet of aircrafts from around the world to bring UK passengers home. If you’re currently on holiday, it’s best to check thomascook.caa.co.uk for advice and not to go to the airport, unless they have an alternative flight confirmed.

If you are yet to leave for your holiday/cruise and your flights have been cancelled, you will have to re-book.

Claiming on travel insurance

Claiming any expenses back depends on your policy, but if your policy includes cover for scheduled airline failure insurance (Safi) or supplier failure, you’re covered. The bad news is many cheaper travel policies don’t include this.

Travellers who have booked their flight on a credit card are, however, covered, through the Consumer Credit Act. Cover is only valid if you’ve booked directly (some allow through agents) with your credit card and paid more than £100 for your flight.

How to claim a refund

If you’re due a refund, you’ll need to contact Thomas Cook’s tour operator or agent, the company you booked your trip with, your accommodation provider and your airline. It’s important to remember that if your holiday is ATOL-protected you will receive a full refund, but you will need to rebook your trip with another company.