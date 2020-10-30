Have you considered social distancing?

Yes, but at the moment we have the luxury of not needing to second guess what [next year’s] guidelines will be. Our owner owns the shipyard, so we have plenty of time to make alterations once we have details of what’s required.

How would you sum up the ship?

Very traditional, but with a brightness and contemporary elegance to her furnishings. We will make sure that nothing jars, a bit like a Victorian house with modern but appropriate decor.

We don’t want to hide the fact that she’s a traditional sailing ship, but equally we don’t want her to be old-fashioned.

Where are you positioning yourselves in the cruising market?

Tradewind Voyages is five-star. Luxury has many aspects and we’ve been making adjustments to ensure we give guests the right level of service. For instance, we have taken some of the passenger cabins out of the inventory and used them for crew, which means the guest-to-crew ratio will go from 2.1 to 1.7.

What five-star features can guests look forward to?

We’re sailing to exotic locations and we will have our main outdoor Horizon Bar where guests can enjoy drinks and the views in a casual setting. But I know from experience that when you’ve been out all day in the heat and you’ve got back to your cabin and freshened up, you don’t always want to go back out again, which is why we created our indoor bar, Debeljak’s. Named after our owner, it’s a premium whisky and gin bar, where guests can enjoy cocktails in an elegant setting before dinner.