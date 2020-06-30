Some good news for the cruise industry, as new cruise line Tradewind Voyages has announced the launch of its debut cruise ship, Golden Horizon.

But it’s not just any old cruise ship, as Golden Horizon is set to be the world’s largest square-rigged sailing ship, and will sail from the British Isles from May 2021.

With big white billowing sails and a nostalgic pointed exterior, the ship will carry up to 272 passengers on a total of nine different sailings from around the UK.

Two sailings will depart from Harwich and two from Glasgow, with itineraries featuring Denmark, Iceland, the Norwegian Fjords and the Baltics.

Appealing to patriots and lovers of the British Isles, the ship will also operate a round-Britain voyage, anchoring off Cowes on the Isle of Wight for the famed regatta fireworks display. Onboard, passengers can make use of a two-tier restaurant, three bars, three swimming pools and even a spa.

Voyages will get a little more daring in September 2021, when the Golden Horizon will sail east through the Suez Canal, following the Maritime Silk Route to Jakarta before heading onwards to picturesque Bali.

Other voyages for later in the year and into 2022 include sailings in Australia, the Indian Ocean, Japan, Alaska, the Americas and the Pacific Islands.

“The team is hugely excited by the opportunity to operate this fabulous ship,” said Tradewind Voyages CEO Stuart McQuaker.

“We are looking forward to her introductory season in the UK and then taking her to some unique parts of the world, on itineraries that are planned to ensure we use the prevailing winds and currents to capitalise on her sailing credentials.”

With one hell of a USP and a world full of cruise lovers eager to start travelling and exploring the world again, Tradewind has even confirmed it’s planning to add additional ships to its fleet in the upcoming years.

The eye-catching ship will open for bookings from September 2020 – just imagine the sight of its soft, cloud-like sails against the ocean’s sapphire waters.