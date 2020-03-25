The travel trade media in the UK & Ireland is uniting behind the #onetravelindustry movement, to bring competing media businesses together behind one common goal during the coronavirus crisis.

Titles including Cruise Trade News (our sister title), ABTA Magazine, Cruise Adviser, Selling Travel, Travel Bulletin, TravelMole and TTG are working together to stand behind the industry, at a time when the sector faces its biggest ever threat.

All the brands will be using #onetravelindustry to showcase best practice, tips and experiences from across the travel industry to share how companies large and small are dealing with the impact of the coronavirus.

The group will also share each other’s content under the hashtag, to ensure the widest exposure possible for the learnings and advice to come out of the crisis – demonstrating ‘one travel media’, uniting behind one travel industry.

Each business has been informing their readerships of the unfolding crisis and supporting the industry since it began and will continue to do so, separate to the campaign.

The travel trade media signatories, each committing to promote best practice in travel for #onetravelindustry, are:

Steve Hartridge, editorial director, BMI Publishing

Chris Pitchford, CEO, Real Response Media

Jeanette Ratcliffe, publisher, Travel Bulletin

Graham McKenzie, managing director, TravelMole

Daniel Pearce, CEO, TTG Media

Sam Ballard and Anthony Pearce, directors, Waterfront Publishing