Just when we thought we were beginning to see the end in sight, Tui UK and Ireland has dealt us another blow as the holiday group has confirmed today (28 May) that due to the on-going travel restrictions, it is extending its cancellations of all Marella Cruises sailings up to 30 July 2020 and all beach holidays until 30 June.

We had got our hopes up earlier this month that Marella Cruises might be setting sail this July after all, as the UK’s largest cruise line had said that it would commence its summer 2020 programme in July 2020 with three of its five ships, “should it be safe to set sail”. However, following Tui’s latest announcement, this is evidently no longer the case.

All customers whose bookings have been impacted will receive a refund credit and if their booking was for a package, they will also get an up to 20 per cent incentive, or they can request a cash refund via an online form on the Tui website.

All customers should receive their refund credit within four weeks before their original departure date. Customers who booked on the Tui or First Choice website or via the Tui or First Choice app can amend their booking with their incentive themselves via Manage my Booking.

With so much uncertainty around when travel will be able to recommence, the cruise line has confirmed that customers due to travel before the end of August will have the opportunity to amend their holiday for free so they don’t have to pay until closer to their new departure date.

Earlier this month, Marella Cruises also announced that it would be retiring its much-loved ship, Marella Celebration, earlier than planned.

