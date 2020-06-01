Despite the fact that cruise lines have suspended sailings for the foreseeable future, this isn’t not deterring avid cruisers from looking ahead and securing their cruise for 2021, as Tui can attest.

Indeed, Europe’s largest travel firm and parent company of Marella Cruises has reported that it is seeing searches for ‘summer 2021 cruises’ hotting up on Marella’s website, with sailings from mid-haul destinations as well as longer haul itineraries proving popular among visitors.

With travellers desperately seeking some sun post-lockdown, the Aegean shores sailing from Corfu Town on Marella Discovery 2 is currently the best performing itinerary for summer 2021.

The sun-soaked Mediterranean route visits Heraklion Crete, Thira Santorini, Kusadasi Turkey, Piraeus for Athens and Zakynthos Town Zante.

The new Floridian Favourites itinerary setting sail on Marella Discovery from Port Canaveral could also prove to be a hit for the multigenerational cruise market, particularly given the cruise line is offering all-inclusive as standard and the option to combine with a stay in Orlando and trips to Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort (both of which have recently reopened their doors).

The family-friendly sailing also calls at Tampa, Florida, Nassau, Bahamas and Fort Lauderdale.

Tui recently conducted a survey of 2,000 adults, which revealed that two-thirds say their attitude towards travelling has changed and the majority will be much more appreciative of being able to go on holiday in the future.

Many of us want to return to familiar destinations, but more than 25 per cent of Brits want to be more adventurous in their travel habits and discover new places.

According to the survey, July 2021 is currently the most popular travel month for Marella Cruises and beach holidays are proving popular with marginally more people opting for relaxing on a secluded beach versus a buzzy beach resort (23 per cent vs 17 per cent), which could see a possible rise in cruise and stay holidays.

Indeed, Marella Cruises is already seeing cruise and stay itineraries to Corfu and Majorca performing well, indicating possible signs that cruisers are also looking to combine a cruise with a beach getaway.

Sightseeing is the thing we are most looking forward to (41 per cent) when we can travel, followed by eating authentic local cuisine (30 per cent), swimming in the sea (27 per cent) and taking in a stunning sunset (26 per cent).

Lockdown restrictions and habits will also influence our choices, with 20 per cent of us saying we will be more likely to book a holiday with those family and friends we have been unable to see and 1 in 5 (21 per cent) getting destination inspiration from looking at old holiday snaps.

Marella Cruises recently launched Marella Mosaic, a platform which allows customers to upload their favourite memory or experience from when they previously travelled with the cruise line and to gather inspiration for their next cruise.

With not being able to go on holiday being one of the top three things people are missing at the moment (38 per cent), after seeing friends and family (75 per cent) and eating out (47 per cent), it’s not surprising that 45 per cent of us are hoping to take a holiday before summer 2021, with 15 per cent wanting to get away as soon as possible and 16 per cent by this winter.

And with so many amazing deals now on offer for next year, now is the perfect time to secure your 2021 cruise.

