Uniworld River Cruises has announced it will be sailing in South America for the very first time in 2020, with two exciting new itineraries on the Peruvian Amazon.

The sailings, exploring arguably the world’s most famous river, will be on board the Aria Amazon, which will debut in September next year.

Both itineraries will explore Peru, with the first taking place over 15 days and allowing guests to also visit Machu Picchu.

The sailing will commerce with a land portion in Lima staying at a five-star hotel, followed by a seven-night cruise through the Amazon rainforest itself.

The cruise concludes in the heartland of the Inca Empire with trips to the Sacred Valley, Machu Picchu, and Cusco.

The second shorter itinerary is an 11-day Peruvian Rivers & Rainforest Discovery, a roundtrip voyage from Iquitos which explores the Peruvian capital Lima, visits the pristine Pacaya-Samiria National Reserve and sails through the Amazon River.

On all sailings, guests are joined by native born-and-raised naturalist guides, who will educate guests on the wildlife and take them on trips to meet the village locals.

Debuting in September, the Aria Amazon is an eco-friendly, 16-suite ship featuring floor-to-ceiling windows. The all-inclusive amenities on board include a jacuzzi, indoor lounge and bar, and an outdoor observation deck. The five-star restaurant on board is presided over by renowned chef Pedro Miguel Schiaffino.

“We’re beyond thrilled to launch these extraordinary trips in South America, a completely new destination for us,” says president and CEO of Uniworld, Ellen Bettridge.

“We’ve seen great success with our exotic cruises and know these Peruvian Amazon itineraries have the perfect combination of luxury, active adventure, and comfort that our guests appreciate.

In true Uniworld style, all sailings include unlimited choice of spirits and wines; scheduled airport transfers; all gratuities on board and ashore; curated excursions expressly for guests of Uniworld; onboard entertainment; and WiFi access.

Truly the trip of a lifetime, prices start at £11,799pp, including return flights and one-way free business class upgrade. Uniworld’s first voyage will depart on 23 September 2020.