Uniworld has today (14 October 2019) released renderings of one of its gorgeous new ‘super ships’ SS São Gabriel, giving cruisers a sneak peek of what’s in store.

Known for its opulent and lavish furnishings, elegant designs and chic interiors, SS São Gabriel is no different, with the ship debuting in Portugal on 9 April 2020.

Sailing the picturesque Douro Valley, the ship will boast features like butler service and calming duck egg blue-interiors, with the ship’s design inspired by the food and scenery of the Douro River Valley.

The entire top deck of the ship will house four lavish grand suites and 12 suites, all with butler service and luxurious furnishings, allowing guests to dine anything they’d like in their suite. On the first two decks, 20 French balcony, 10 deluxe and four classic rooms will be available.

“Expanding upon our commitment to transform our entire fleet to Super Ships in the coming years, we’re thrilled to share a first look at the stunning SS São Gabriel,” says Ellen Bettridge, president & CEO of Uniworld.

“Evoking a fresh new design inspired by the majestic landscapes in Portugal and adorned with gorgeous Portuguese tiles, the S.S. São Gabriel will bring the destination to life for our guests, while maintaining the highest calibre of service and personalisation.”

S.S. São Gabriel is the first of four Uniworld ‘super ships’ to debut next year, with the others taking guests to Vietnam and Cambodia, Egypt and Northern Italy.

The new vessels include the S.S. Mekong Jewel and S.S. Sphinx, both debuting in early January, as well as the S.S. La Venezia debuting in March.

