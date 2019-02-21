Mekong Jewel will sail exclusively on the Mekong when she launches in January 2020

Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection has shared a sneak peek of its upcoming S.S. Mekong Jewel which is set to debut 3 January 2020 as the newest and most luxurious ship on the Mekong River.

Uniworld pride themselves on offering some of the most gorgeous – and unique – interiors of all the river cruise lines.

And, naturally, the S.S. Mekong Jewel doesn’t disappoint.

The newly-built ship will feature all-suite accommodations, an indoor swimming pool and two restaurants: a main dining room and an al fresco eatery on the upper deck.

The S.S. Mekong Jewel will be 33 feet longer than the Mekong Navigator, but with the same capacity of 68 guests, offering guests more space and amenities with one of the highest staff-to-guest ratios on the river.

The ship is being constructed with sustainable and eco-friendly materials, such as a special paint used for the hull of the ship that creates less drag, specially designed ship propellers that increase performance and efficiency, energy-efficient LED light fixtures, automatic air conditioning controls to optimise cooling resources and a water cooled air-conditioning system that will save energy.

‘We’re excited to share a very first look at what’s to come for our fleet of Super Ships in 2020,’ says Ellen Bettridge, president & CEO of Uniworld.

‘The S.S. Mekong Jewel’s design coupled with our unparalleled service and experiences will offer guests the best that river cruising has to offer.

‘And this is only the beginning – with a total of four new Super Ships set to launch in 2020, and a commitment to convert our entire fleet to Super Ships in the coming years, we continue to offer our guests the highest standard in luxury river cruising.’

The S.S. Mekong Jewel’s 13-day itinerary will take guests from Ho Chi Minh City to Siem Reap with visits to Phnom Penh, Angkor Wat and more.

Check out our gallery of images below and let us know what you think on our social channels.