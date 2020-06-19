Parent company Tui recently devastated cruisers earlier this month when it announced that it would be extending its cancellations of all Marella Cruises sailings up to 30 July.

Dealing us yet another blow, Marella Cruises has today announced that, due to the ongoing travel restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic, it is extending its cancellations of all cruises for the fourth time until 27 August, thereby scuppering cruisers’ plans to set sail this year.

This sadly means that its much-loved ship Marella Discovery will no longer sail its summer season, with all her itineraries from Palma having been cancelled up to 31 October 2020.

Marella Discovery will also no longer sail her December and January sailings from Jamaica and will officially set sail on 3 February 2021 with a repositioning cruise from Malaga to Jamaica before continuing her Caribbean programme from Jamaica as planned on 16 February 2021.

In addition, cruisers looking to let off some steam and party after lockdown will be bitterly disappointed as the cruise line’s 90s v 00s Electric Sunsets cruise on Marella Explorer 2 sailing from Newcastle on 5 September will also no longer go ahead.

All customers whose bookings are impacted by the above changes will receive a refund credit and up to 10 per cent incentive of the total value of their booking, or they can request a cash refund via an online form on the Tui website.

All customers should have their refund credit and booking incentive within four weeks of receiving their cancellation email.

The cruise line is also extending its free amends policy so customers sailing in September and October on Marella Explorer or Marella Explorer 2 have the opportunity to amend their cruise for free before 31 July, meaning they don’t have to pay until closer to their new departure date.

Visit tui.co.uk/cruises for more information.