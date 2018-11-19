Valencia is one of those cities that always seems to be ignored ahead of Spain’s more attention-grabbing cities, such as Madrid, Barcelona and Seville. And we think it’s about time this changed.

Just over 800,000 people call Valencia – on Spain’s east coast and at the mouth of the Turia River – home. The city, founded in 138BC by the Romans and now the third largest in the country, is bursting with museums and galleries, while the historic old town shows off its past. It’s mix of sun, culture and cosmopolitan delights is a potent one indeed.

And while some consider the 15th century to be its heyday, as one of the components parts of the Crown of Aragon, but modern-day Valencia – as a popular tourist destination and charming city – should not be underestimated.