While it may seem like an age away until we are allowed to get back on board a cruise ship, Celebrity Cruises has reminded us that this day will eventually come as it unveiled its first-look video of new ship Celebrity Apex.

The 2,900-passenger Edge-class ship was due to have its naming ceremony in Southampton this week, but unfortunately due to the coronavirus crisis and Royal Caribbean Group (which owns Celebrity Cruises) having to extend its global suspension of cruising, this was cancelled.

The line’s global sailings – including Apex’s – have been suspended until 11 May.

In spite of this, this has not prevented Celebrity Cruises from taking to YouTube to post an exciting first-look video of the new ship.

The timelapse video commences from 18 months ago when the team laid the keel for the new vessel and then jumps ahead to show the making of the ship and the incredible new spaces it will feature, from the Grand Plaza and The Club to Eden Restaurant, Craft Social Bar and The Solarium.

The video also shows footage of Apex’s virtual delivery ceremony, said to be the first of its kind, including clips of speeches from Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. chairman and CEO Richard Fain and Celebrity Cruises’ president and chief executive Lisa Lutoff-Perlo.

The video finishes with the touching words: “We can’t wait to welcome you on board.”

Celebrity Apex is the near-identical sister ship of Celebrity Edge, which won a host of awards after launching last year, including Time magazine’s World’s Greatest Places in 2019.

While it is not known certain when Apex will commence on her inaugural sailing to Barcelona, Lutoff-Perlo has said she has every confidence it would be on 20 May.

Speaking at the virtual delivery ceremony, Lutoff-Perlo said: “Every delivery is unique just as every ship is unique. While the circumstances are quite unique right now, it’s fitting that such an innovative ship as Celebrity Apex would have a digital-age delivery.

“The day is every bit as meaningful because I know the dedication and commitment from the shipyard team, the onboard crew and our Celebrity shoreside team that went in to bringing this ship to life.

“Celebrity Apex is a magnificent ship and I am so proud to welcome her into our family.”

Lutoff-Perlo also added: “I look forward to calmer waters when we can welcome guests aboard the newest addition to our beautiful fleet. I have great anticipation for her first sailing out of Barcelona on May 20.”

For everything you need to know about Celebrity Apex, read our review.

For the latest coronavirus cruise and travel advice, visit gov.uk.