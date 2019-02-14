Watch our video tour of Scarlet Lady – the revolutionary first ship from Virgin Voyages

We’ve had our first peak at the progress Virgin Voyages has been making on its upcoming ship Scarlet Lady – and safe to say she’s looking fantastic.

The ship, which sets sail in 2020 for its inaugural season in the Caribbean, has been making plenty of waves in the industry.

We’ve heard about its ‘RockStar’ suites, its revolutionary dining options and the onboard tattoo parlour – and now we’ve had a tour of the ship itself.

The tour came during Scarlet Lady’s float out – the first time a ship touches water essentially – this past weekend in Genoa, Italy.

Bookings are now open for Virgin Voyages’ first ship Scarlet Lady for sailings departing from 1 April through 25 October 2020.

Video courtesy of Dave Monk