Viking Cruises has jumped on the ever-growing trend for expedition cruising, by announcing it is launching two spanking new expedition ships in 2022.

The two new Polaris-class ships, Viking Octantis and Viking Polaris, will both carry just 378 guests, boasting Polar Class 6 hull specifications and coming with six cabin categories – with the smallest 218sq ft.

Those looking to snag themselves a ticket right now will have had to have sailed on Viking before, as the line has only opened sales to its loyal customers. General sales for the new ships Arctic and Antarctica itineraries will open in early 2020.

“I can confirm that Viking is in the process of launching new expedition cruises,” revealed a spokesperson for Viking Cruises. “For now, we are rolling out Viking Expeditions to our loyal past guests – and their travel agents – for an exclusive preview of these new voyages.

“We are not providing any additional information at this point, but we will unveil all details about our new expeditions product when it is publicly announced on 15 January 2020.”

Among the options available for early booking is an Antarctic Explorer programme sailing from Ushuaia in early 2022, with each cruise at 13 nights for the inaugural season. Early bird prices start at $15,393pp. Embarkation will be in Buenos Aires, before a charter flight to Ushuaia.

In addition, there will be an Arctic Adventure itinerary available for past guests for early booking, sailing roundtrip from Tromso in August and September 2022.