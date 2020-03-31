Viking Cruises has made an exciting announcement, that it will start sailing on the mighty Mississippi River from 2022.

The cruise line has currently temporarily suspended all operations due to the coronavirus outbreak, but that hasn’t stopped it from looking forward and planning even more exciting adventures for us, for when we’re free.

Launching in August 2022, a brand new ship will sail this famous US waterway, navigating through seven fascinating and unique states.

On the itineraries, which span both the Lower and Upper Mississippi, guests will be able to sail through Louisiana, home of Baton Rouge, Darrow, St Francisville and the inimitable New Orleans.

The great state of Mississippi is also on the cards (Natchez and Vicksburg), along with Tennessee (Memphis) and Missouri (Hannibal and St Louis).

Completing the line-up, Viking passengers will also be able to sail through Iowa (Burlington, Dubuque and Davenport), Wisconsin (La Crosse) and finally Minnesota, for Red Wing and St Paul.

Custom-built for the river, the gorgeous new ship, Viking Mississippi, will take inspiration from the line’s Scandic-chic river and ocean ships, with the same familiar public spaces (think River Cafe and Aquavit Terrace).

Currently under construction in Louisiana, she will boast five spacious decks, expansive windows and comfortable amenities, including all outside staterooms.

Perfect for steamy Southern states days, the ship will also feature a sun terrace with infinity plunge pool, similar to the ones on Viking’s ocean ships.

Speaking about the exciting new itineraries, Viking Cruises chairman Torstein Hagen said: “At a time where many of us are at home, looking for inspiration to travel in the future, I am pleased to introduce a new, modern way to explore this great river.

“We invented the concept of modern river cruising when we got our start 23 years ago—first on the rivers of Russia and then in Europe.

“Since then, many people have come to appreciate the unique exploration that comes with river cruising—but currently there are very few options to do so on American rivers.

“Our guests are curious travellers, and they continue to tell us that the Mississippi is the river they most want to sail with us. No other waterway has played such an important role in America’s history, commerce and culture.”

Along with the Mississippi, Viking is also venturing into expedition cruising, with its debut expedition ships Viking Octanis and Viking Polaris, set to sail in 2022.

Our view:

The cruise industry is facing an unprecedented and ever-changing situation and we are committed to keeping you informed with the most up-to-date news as we receive it from the sector. However, we firmly believe that the cruise industry will bounce back. When it does, we’ll be on hand to inspire with destination inspiration and exciting cruise itineraries for the years to come.