One of the best, if not the best, things about going a cruise is the food, being about to dine on delicious chef-cooked meals around the clock.

Now that we aren’t able to cruise, one of the easiest ways to bring back those cruise ship memories is by replicating some of the delicious meals we’ve had on board at home, and Viking Cruises is allowing us to do just that.

Easing out at-home cooking rut, the cruise line has revealed a few of its most delicious signature recipes, served on board the outlets of its Scandi-chic ocean and river ships, and the best news is you can make them all at home.

So go on, make yourself a Piña Colada, get on your sunglasses and get take your tastebuds on a global taste adventure of Viking recipes, all while being at home.

Viking Cruises starter: French Gougères

A traditional speciality of the Burgundy region, gougères are often made with Gruyère cheese. You can also use other cheeses (such as parmesan) to add extra depth. Enjoy these with a glass (or two) of good French wine.

Ingredients (makes 10 servings)

350ml water

335g unsalted butter, cut into small cubes

1 tsp salt

180g flour

6 large eggs

130g grated Gruyère cheese, packed

90g good quality parmesan cheese

½ tsp fresh ground pepper

½ tsp salt

Directions

Place one oven rack in top third and a second rack in bottom third of oven; preheat to 400°F (204°C).

Line two rimmed baking sheets with lightly greased parchment paper. In a 3- or 4-qt saucepan over medium heat, bring water, butter and half the salt to a simmer, stirring until butter melts.

Add flour all at once, stirring rapidly with a wooden spoon until mixture forms a smooth, thick paste with no lumps.

Remove pan from heat; allow mixture to cool until it feels just warm. Using a hand-held mixer, beat in one egg at a time until all are incorporated.

Stir in cheese, pepper and remaining salt. Drop spoonfuls of dough 3 inches apart onto prepared baking sheets. Bake until dough is puffed and golden brown, about 30 minutes, swapping position of baking pans halfway through.

Viking Cruises main: Chinese firecracker chicken

With fresh jalapeño, dried chillies and chilli garlic sauce, this dish is definitely hot and spicy. If you prefer, de-seed the jalapeño and dried chilli to cut the heat some. This dish really provides a kick to the classic protein of chicken breast, and the stir-fry cooking method means it comes together in a snap.

Ingredients (serves 4)