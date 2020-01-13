Bucket lists are funny old things. The more you think about them, the longer they get.

Mine goes on for pages. But Miami has been on page one for years. For us Brits, it just sounds so exotic. Endless sunshine, swaying palm trees, shiny Cadillacs, art deco buildings pained in gelato colours and of course, Cuban-inspired cocktails and cuisine.

So, when I was invited by Viking Cruises to join a mini cruise from Miami to Key West and Belize aboard Viking Sky, I jumped at the chance.

We arrived from London feeling a little bit jet-lagged but still ready to try out a Mojito or two at our lovely hotel, The Plymouth, before walking a couple of blocks to the Garden Restaurant where diners are treated to dinner under the stars, serenaded by the resident jazz band.

The food was a wonderful fusion of American classics like surf and turf and Cuban-inspired dishes like fish tacos and plenty of guacamole.

In bed by ten, I slept soundly until three when the dreaded jet lag woke me up. But who cares? I was in Miami and I couldn’t wait for morning to come so I could go out and explore.

Next day I was raring to go and along with a fellow journalist on the trip, we hit the streets, heading straight for famous South Beach, the historic area of the city where the streets are full of the most beautiful deco buildings.

I loved every one of them, marvelling at their colour, typography and cute designs. The streets here are wide with palm trees swaying on the air. It’s a walking city too and this area is so compact you can easily get around in less than two hours, making it the perfect port stop.

Deco done, we headed to the beach where a very grey sky and a swirling wind was the sign of things to come. The waves came crashing into the beach, making swimming impossible, but it was still a very impressive sight.

Sadly, we were on a tight schedule and had to head off at lunchtime to join our ship, Viking Cruises’ Viking Sky, so my small glimpse of Miami felt like an amuse-bouche. There’s so much more to do and see here….I’m definitely coming back…..