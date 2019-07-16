Proving just how dedicated it is to supporting cultural institutions, Viking Cruises has partnered with the Royal Academy of Arts to sponsor the Picasso and Paper exhibition.

The exhibition will feature over 300 works from Picasso’s entire 80-year career, showing off his creative uses of paper and wild imagination and running from 25 January to 13 April 2020.

The Royal Academy is one of Viking’s new cultural partners, with iconic locations from Picasso’s life in Europe featured destinations on Viking’s river and ocean cruises.

Picasso’s home town of Málaga is one of the stops on the cruise line, along with Paris, home to the Musée Picasso, Barcelona home to the Museu Picasso and Cologne, with its Museum Ludwig.

“Viking is thrilled to be helping to bring this exhibition to the UK, said Wendy Atkin-Smith, the cruise line’s UK managing director. “Our guests love art and the Picasso Museums across Europe are always a highlight on our river and ocean itineraries.

“Our ocean ships are like floating galleries encompassing a variety of media and styles — from digital to print, oil paintings to photography and sculpture – so the partnership with the Royal Academy on this particular exhibition which focuses on Picasso’s work on paper is a natural extension of our onboard offering.

“We are very proud to be working with the Royal Academy, one of the most prestigious art institutions in the UK, and we look forward to the opening of the exhibition next January.”

Part of its cultural programme, Viking has also partnered tip Classic FM and is sponsoring the London leg of the Tutankhamun: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh world tour, featuring the largest collection of Tutankhamun’s treasures outside to Egypt.