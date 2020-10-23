Viking Cruises is making our time not being able to cruise a little better, by hosting a series of exciting guests on its platform Viking TV.

Tonight, the cruise line is hosting the world-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma, who will appear on the channel alongside British broadcast journalist, Anne Diamond.

Anne Diamond will interview Yo-Yo Ma and discuss his accomplished career and philanthropic efforts, as well as his latest projects during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following the interview, viewers will have the opportunity to put forward their own questions to the musician.

Viewers can ask questions by emailing [email protected]

“We are honoured to welcome Yo-Yo Ma as our guest for this special interview on Viking.TV,” said Karine Hagen, executive vice president of Viking.

“Yo-Yo Ma’s musical talents have enriched the world for decades, and his work to foster understanding and build human connections through culture is a true inspiration.

“At Viking, we share the goal of bringing people together through cultural enrichment and, until we can travel together again, we are committed to continuing our mission virtually through our Viking.TV programming.”

Yo-Yo Ma has had a long and illustrious career working across the word, featured on more than 100 albums and being the recipient of 18 Grammy Awards.

Since 2006, the musician has served as a United Nations Messenger of Peace, which includes selected individuals in art, literature, science, entertainment, sports or other fields of public life.

The star was also recognised as one of Time magazine’s ‘100 Most Influential People’.

Viking TV is a new and exciting platform launched by the cruise line in mid-March, right at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The channel has since broadcasted nearly 200 sessions for travel-starved viewers to watch, receiving the “Silver-i Breakthrough Award for Innovation” at the 2020 Silver Travel Awards.

To tune in to the sessions, book your spot at Viking.tv. Livestream sessions start every day at 7pm BST, and all content is available on demand.