Viking‘s Ultimate World Cruise is setting sail from London this week, and we couldn’t be more jealous of the lucky passengers set to sail on her epic round the world adventure.

The 245-day itinerary is the longest continuous world cruise itinerary in history, taking place over eight months, visiting six continents and 59 countries.

Allowing its passengers to tick off their travel milestones and the remainder of their travel bucket list, Viking”s cruise will explore 113 of the world’s greatest cities and ports, setting sail from London on 1 September.

Taking place on Viking Sun, the cruise will return on 2 May 2020, having completed a full circumnavigation of the entire globe.

From London, the ship will travel 55,700 nautical miles, starting close to home by ticking off ports like Dover, Dublin, Liverpool, Holyhead, Belfast and Edinburgh.

From the British Isles, Viking Sun will sail to far-away exotic lands, stunning landscapes and historical destinations, like the Great Barrier Reef, Amazon rainforest, Norwegian Fjords and pyramids of Giza.

Some of the greatest manmade wonders of the world are also on the itinerary, with guests having the opportunity to venture inland to Machu Picchu and the ancient city of Angkor Wat.

An incredible 22 overnight stays will also take place, allowing guests to immersive themselves even more in local culture, and even explore local city’s famous nightlife.

But it isn’t just about the destinations, as life on board Viking Sun will be pretty fantastic. The ship is decked out with sleek Scandinavian interiors, has two swimming pools, a fitness centre, two cinemas, a theatre and serene LivNordic spa.

In between ports, guests can brave traditional Nordic bathing rituals and the snow grotto in the spa, before enjoying ever-changing menus in one of the many eateries.

If you’re feeling spontaneous, there are still cabins left to book on this incredible once-in-a-lifetime adventure, with cabins from £82,990 per person.

Within the eight-month sailing, guests will also be able to sail on two shorter segments of the cruise. The first is a 127-day Viking World Treasures sailing from London to Los Angeles, and cabins start at £41,390 per person.

The second is a 119-day Viking World Wonders itinerary, departing from Los Angeles to London on 4 January 2020, and you can get yourself on the shop for £32,990 per person.

Book onto the record-breaking cruise by heading to vikingcruises.co.uk or calling 0800 298 97 00