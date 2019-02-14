Scarlet Lady will visit The Beach Club at Bimini on every one of her Caribbean sailings

Virgin Voyages has been teasing a ‘secret location’ for its inaugural Caribbean sailings on Scarlet Lady for a while now – and finally we have the big reveal.

The Beach Club at Bimini, a private retreat in the Bahamas, will be a cornerstone of every cruise where guests will feel the sand in their toes in a stylish setting with a party atmosphere all set to rival the best beach clubs in Ibiza and Saint-Tropez.

There’s something for everyone at The Beach Club. Start your day with a spot of yoga and meditation by the ocean before heading to the pool in the afternoon where DJ-led pool and flotilla parties will be the centre of the action.

We’ve even heard rumours that superstar DJ Mark Ronson will be on hand for the early stops to really get the party started.

Your day at the The Beach Club will finish with a beach bonfire and an intimate acoustic set from some up-and-coming musicians to help you wind down from all the excitement.

That’s not all. Complimentary food will be served throughout the day including island favourites such as conch and mango salad, banana leaf-wrapped queen snapper, Bahamian rum cake and more.