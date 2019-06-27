Helping to build its brand as one of the most forward-thinking, accessible and inclusive cruise lines in the industry, Virgin Voyages has announced it’s launching an LGBTQ+ cruise onboard Scarlet Lady, in partnership with Atlantis Events.

The best of the best when it comes to organising LGBTQ+ events, Atlantic Events has a 28-year history in creating unique holiday experiences in the community, working with Virgin Voyages to customise an exclusive seven-night sailing departing from Miami on 31 May 2020.

The events company has charted the shiny new ship during its inaugural season, with the exciting expedition venturing to the sun-soaked shores of Key West, Cozumel and Costa Maya.

Along with cruising around Mexico, the voyage will also stop at the Bahamian district of Bimini, home of The Beach Club – a private club just for Scarlet Lady passengers when the ship is docked on the island.

“Since 1991, Atlantis has brought our community to some of the world’s most desirable destinations, creating a uniquely welcoming and playful environment onboard cutting edge ships,” said Rich Campbell, president and CEO of Atlantis Events. “Over 350,000 guests from around the globe have discovered the joys of being themselves with great friends and awesome experiences.

“Virgin’s long history of celebrating diversity and inclusion combined with Virgin Voyages’ innovative one-of-a-kind Rebellious Luxe experience make them an absolutely perfect choice for Atlantis. We can’t wait to join forces to thrill our guests in ways they never imagined!”

Promoting the exciting new trip and showing just how serious they are about inclusivity, Richard Branson will be making an appearance in New York Pride this weekend, taking a spin around the city in a double-decker Virgin Voyages Pride bus.

“We thrive on the incredible energy a diverse culture creates, and Virgin Voyages always has been, and always will be, an ally of diversity and inclusion – of all people,” said Chris Stubbs, senior director of sailor experience, and the ‘leader of LGBTQ+ advocacy’ for Virgin Voyages.

“We invite individuals from around the world to come together and unite on board our Lady Ships to have an incredible holiday, fuelled by the diversity of our Sailors and crew, in addition to the amazing cultures we sail to. Virgin Voyages welcomes everyone to come as they are and to be their best selves – with diverse hopes, experiences and backgrounds.”

Booking for the exclusive sailing will open from early July, and we expect they’ll sell like rainbow hotcakes.