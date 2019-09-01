When did you first realise that you wanted to work at sea?

My dad was a marine electronics engineer and he used to take me to work with him occasionally. From the age of three I went aboard tug boats, fishing boats and big tankers. I remember loving it, as everyone was so friendly and I used to end up on the bridge with a colouring book. Our family always lived by the ocean and I grew up loving and respecting the sea. I suppose it was my destiny to work on the water, and I love what I do.

What does an average day at sea look like for you?

There won’t be any average days on Scarlet Lady. Each day will be epic in its own way. We are visiting some beautiful places with our fantastic ship and we want everyone to enjoy and savour the voyage.

Our crew will be so approachable and it will be difficult to tell if you’re among old friends or on a cruise. We want everyone to feel welcome and happy and just like a rock star. The only thing you need to bring is yourself… oh, and if you’re me, a whole bunch of shoes and outfits.