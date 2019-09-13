Virgin Voyages is raring up for the launch of its first cruise ship, Scarlet Lady, and with her inaugural sailing set for next year, the line has unveiled the new crew uniforms.

The brand is under a lot of pressure to be innovative and modern, and cementing itself as a stylish cruise line, the new uniforms have been created by British fashion designer, Gareth Pugh.

Showcasing the modern sailing industry, the outfits feature a wide range of gender-neutral looks, with an obligatory splash of Virgin’s famous bright red.

Breaking from tradition, the uniforms will also have no epaulettes stripes for officers and no uncomfortable ties or waistcoats.

Allowing crew to choose from day or nightwear, it features slick tailoring, leather body-con evening wear and relaxed pillow-cased tunic, drawing inspiration from the early days of British punk.

Putting a twist on the red high-heel words by Virgin Atlantic staff, crew will wear The Mulberry red sneaker, made by San Francisco-Based sneaker brand, PLAE.

“People are at the heart of our Virgin companies, and when our people feel great they will do great things for our customers,” said Sir Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group.

“We want Virgin Voyages’ crew to be the happiest at sea and making sure that they feel comfortable, confident and look smart is a part of that experience. Gareth Pugh and the Virgin Voyages’ team have worked hand-in-hand to bring to life what will soon be the most glamorous uniforms on the high seas.”

“For this project, we were really allowed to push the boundaries, and to redefine the idea of what constitutes a uniform,’ added Gareth.

“We ultimately wanted to make everything about it modern, luxurious and desirable — to allow the entire crew to look and feel like a million dollars, in keeping with the rest of the experience.”

The collection will be showcased at a special London Fashion Week event this Sunday 15 September.

For more information, visit virginvoyages.com.