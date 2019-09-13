Author

Isabella Sullivan

Published

About

Category

Cruise News

Virgin Voyages is raring up for the launch of its first cruise ship, Scarlet Lady, and with her inaugural sailing set for next year, the line has unveiled the new crew uniforms.

The brand is under a lot of pressure to be innovative and modern, and cementing itself as a stylish cruise line, the new uniforms have been created by British fashion designer, Gareth Pugh.

virgin voyages scarlet lady crew uniform
The collection is a modern, chic take on traditional sailing attire

 

Showcasing the modern sailing industry, the outfits feature a wide range of gender-neutral looks, with an obligatory splash of Virgin’s famous bright red.

Breaking from tradition, the uniforms will also have no epaulettes stripes for officers and no uncomfortable ties or waistcoats.

 

Virgin Voyages Scarlet Lady crew uniform PLAE Shoes high res
The crew will wear bright red sneakers, designed in San Francisco

 

Allowing crew to choose from day or nightwear, it features slick tailoring, leather body-con evening wear and relaxed pillow-cased tunic, drawing inspiration from the early days of British punk.

Putting a twist on the red high-heel words by Virgin Atlantic staff, crew will wear The Mulberry red sneaker, made by San Francisco-Based sneaker brand, PLAE.

Virgin Voyages scarlet lady crew uniform
The crew will be able to choose from day or night attire

 

“People are at the heart of our Virgin companies, and when our people feel great they will do great things for our customers,” said Sir Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group.

“We want Virgin Voyages’ crew to be the happiest at sea and making sure that they feel comfortable, confident and look smart is a part of that experience. Gareth Pugh and the Virgin Voyages’ team have worked hand-in-hand to bring to life what will soon be the most glamorous uniforms on the high seas.”

Virgin Voyages Scarlet Lady crew uniform
Many of the pieces will be gender-neutral

 

“For this project, we were really allowed to push the boundaries, and to redefine the idea of what constitutes a uniform,’ added Gareth.

“We ultimately wanted to make everything about it modern, luxurious and desirable — to allow the entire crew to look and feel like a million dollars, in keeping with the rest of the experience.”

The collection will be showcased at a special London Fashion Week event this Sunday 15 September.

For more information, visit virginvoyages.com.

Isabella Sullivan

Isabella Sullivan

Isabella is World of Cruising's staff writer, and has a penchant for travel, food and drink (in particular, wine). She's began her career as a drinks writer before moving on to lifestyle and travel, and is now full steam ahead with cruising. Growing up in Cape Town the South African city will always be her favourite destination, but right now she's besotted with Tel Aviv – the best city beaches around, fascinating history, incredible food and the friendliest people.