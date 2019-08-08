After months and months of hype, excitement and a whole lot of PR, Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Lady is set to make her inaugural voyage next year, sailing from steamy Miami to the Caribbean in 2020.

Already thinking ahead to the autumn/winter season, Virgin Voyages has today (8 August) revealed three new sailings for the sparkly new ship, taking place in the colder months of 2020 and 2021.

Transporting customers to some much-needed winter sun, the first new sailing is called Mayan Sol, a five-night exploration to Costa Maya Mexico.

During the sailing, cruisers (or sailors, as Virgin Voyages calls them), will have the opportunity to explore Mayan ruins just a stone’s throw away from port, along with colourful coral reefs.

The second itinerary will explore Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic, taking guests on a five-night ‘Dominican Daze’ sailing.

With its turquoise waters and impressive surf, Puerto Plata is the perfect place to catch some waves, trek through canyons or catch a cable car up the mountain to visit a village selling artisan products.

Finally, Virgin Voyages will sail a four-night Fire and Sunset Soirées itinerary, kicking off with a sunset departure from Key West following a day of cultural exploring and boating.

The ship will then arrive at Bimini, Bahamas, by midnight, allowing guests to experience the super-swish Beach Club at Bimini, a private club exclusively for Virgin Voyages passengers whilst on the island. In Bimini, cruisers can enjoy a relaxing beach day and explore the island’s luscious surroundings and crystalline blue waters.

All voyages, in fact, will stop at Bimini, giving passengers the chance to enjoy the beach club for themselves.

Intent on shaking up the cruise industry, Virgin Voyages also recently announced its first LGBT+ cruise on Scarlet Lady, in partnership with Atlantis Events.

The best of the best when it comes to organising LGBTQ+ events, Atlantic Events has a 28-year history in creating unique holiday experiences in the community, working with Virgin Voyages to customise an exclusive seven-night sailing departing from Miami on 31 May 2020.

Departing from Miami, the sailing will visit Key West, Cozumel and Costa Maya, and of course, stopover for some much-deserved fun on Bimini.

To book your spot on a Scarlet Lady voyage, visit virginvoyages.com.