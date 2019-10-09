Virgin Voyages has only gone and upped the ante once again, building up some serious anticipation before the launch of shiny new Scarlet Lady next year.

Ahead of the launch of the line’s first cruise ship, Virgin Voyages has announced it will run an exclusive on-demand champagne delivery service, Shake for Champagne.

The service will allow guests to request champagne anywhere onboard Scarlet Lady, be in their suite, the swimming pool or while gazing out onto the open ocean on deck.

All passengers will have to do to receive their ice-cold bottle of champers is download the Virgin Voyages Sailor App and, when the app is open and ready to go, give their phone a shake.

A 750ml bottle of Möet Chandon Imperial with two glasses, served in an eye-catching Virgin red ice bucket, will then delivered to them, anywhere on the ship (within reason).

“It is never too early for champagne and there is always something to toast to while aboard Scarlet Lady,” said Tom Mcalpin, president and CEO of Virgin Voyages.

“We want our Sailors to enjoy a glamorous holiday and what better way to feel like a RockStar than a sip of bubbly whenever and wherever you want it,” said Tom McAlpin, president and CEO of Virgin Voyages.”

For those who don’t fancy balancing an ice bucket on their sunbed or hiding away quaffing a bottle of fizz in their room, then a luxurious champagne and caviar bar, Sip, is on hand. Featuring an array of vintages from different champagne houses, guests can sip on fizz for as little as $9 a glass, with bottles of certain vintages going for $1,000 a bottle.

The lounge will also serve afternoon tea, made even more perfect by the addition of a bottle of champagne. If only that app would work in real life…