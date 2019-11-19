Virgin Voyages is no doubt extremely busy, preparing to launch its debut cruise ship, Scarlet Lady, next April.

However, in the midst of the madness, the line has still found time to make an exciting announcement, revealing the highly-anticipated second addition to the fleet.

The new ship, named Valiant Lady, will launch in May 2021, sailing seven-night Mediterranean sailings out of Barcelona.

Bookings for the new ship will open on 19 December, with the vessel sailing three itineraries across destinations such as France, Italy and Spain.

“We are thrilled to unveil the name of our second ship – Valiant Lady – and to deliver on our commitment to offer travellers a sea change in how they can experience cruising in this fantastic part of the world,” said Tom McAlpin, CEO of Virgin Voyages.

“Our Sailors will fall in love with the places we go and the moments and memories they will be able to create on our gorgeous ship. After all, there is no better way to sail the seven seas then doing it the Virgin way.”

Valiant Lady will dock at the World Trade Centre in Barcelona, as close to the city as possible to allow guests the ultimate ease of access.

With Sunday sail aways, guests will have plenty of time to get to the ship and explore the city, with Virgin Voyages also offering many flight options to the vessel.

All sailing from Barcelona, the first itinerary for Valiant Lady will include stops in Ibiza, Monte Carlo, Marseille and Olbia.

The second will call at Ibiza, Toulon, Ajaccio, Marina di Carrara and Cagliari, while the third will be Spanish-focused, sailing to Ibiza, Palma de Mallorca, Malaga and Gibraltar.

Looking to appeal to the increasingly lucrative market of young cruisers, Valiant Lady will stay later in port, allowing guests to get a taste of the excitement and bustle of the evenings in each destination.

Set to attract a younger crowd, every sailing will include a Friday overnight stay in Ibiza, one of the party capitals of the world, and home to countless sandy beaches, beach clubs and stunning scenery.

Valiant Lady will begin sailing in May 2021, and bookings open on 19 December 2019.