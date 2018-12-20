The five finalists have been selected for the 2019 Bacardi Legacy Cocktail Competition – designed to celebrate the best bartenders on the high seas, who now head to Puerto Rico to compete in the finals in February 2019.
The awards set out to recognise the best bartenders from across the cruise and ferry industry and, from over 1,200 entries, the final five and their cocktails are listed below.
The winner will go on to represent cruise at the grand finals against 41 other bartenders.
And you could win a behind-the-scenes tour at Bacardi’s specialist gin brand, Bombay Sapphire, at Laverstoke Mill in Hampshire, to see what goes into making one of the most popular gins on the planet.
Bombay Sapphire is the world’s number one premium gin. Based on a 1761 recipe, Bombay Sapphire gin is created by perfectly balancing a unique combination of ten hand-selected exotic botanicals from around the world.
The Bombay distillery at Laverstoke Mill has won a BREEAM award for sustainability and is the home of the unique Vapour Infusion process, where the natural flavours of the botanicals are skilfully captured, resulting in the fresh and vibrant taste with which Bombay Sapphire is synonymous.
Sanja Cvijetic – Carnival Cruise Line
Cocktail: Purple Sunset®
Recipe: 60ml BACARDÍ Superior, 22ml Monin® Lavender Syrup, 15ml lemonade, 15ml fresh lime juice, Splash of MARTINI®, Rosemary bunch
Narciso ‘Archie’ Mariano Jr – Holland America Line
Cocktail: Velvet Fashionista®
Recipe: 30 ml BACARDÍ Ocho Años, 15ml Islay whisky , 15ml ST. GERMAIN® Elderflower Liquor , 30ml espresso, 15ml agave syrup, orange zest for garnish
Marc MacArthur from Norwegian Cruise Line
Cocktail: Up, up and Away®
Recipe: 60 ml BACARDÍ Ocho Años, 30 ml espresso, 20 ml cinnamon syrup, 10 ml Fernet-Branca®, orange twist and coffee beans
Siddhant Naik – P&O Cruises Australia
Cocktail: Bitter Blanca®
Recipe: 30ml BACARDÍ Superior, 15ml ST.GERMAIN Elderflower Liqueur, 30 ml egg white, 60ml grapefruit juice , Garnish with grapefruit zest and cinnamon powder
Mattias Nilsson – Tallink Silja Line
Cocktail: Bring Back The Summer®
Recipe: 40ml BACARDÍ Superior, 30ml ST.GERMAIN Elderflower Liqueur, 25ml fresh lemon juice, 2 fresh strawberries, 4 basil leaves, 40ml MARTINI® Prosecco
The prize comprises: The Ultimate VIP experience for two people at Laverstoke Distillery, Hampshire, UK – home of Bombay Sapphire – Cocktail masterclass with two complimentary cocktails and sampling – Hosted tour of the distillery experience with a Bombay Sapphire ambassador – Light 'stillmans' lunch – please let us know of any dietary requirements or allergies – Complimentary GifT & Complimentary drink in the Mill Bar to finish.
