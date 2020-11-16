Silversea has unveiled the spectacular new inters for its brand new six-star ship, Silver Moon.

The cruise line took delivery of the ship at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy on 30 October 2020, and has now revealed what it looks like inside.

Silver Moon is the ninth ship in Silversea’s ultra-luxury fleet of ocean ships and features incredible new venues, elegant suites (almost all with a balcony) and a selection of world-class restaurants.

Silver Moon will also play host to Silversea’s new SALT (Sea and Land Taste) programme, an immersive culinary operation which features culinary-themed excursions, special venues and on-board cookery classes in the SALT Lab.

Barbara Muckermann, chief marketing officer and Silversea, has been hosting a series of virtual ship tours, guiding viewers and would-be-travellers through the ships enticing new venues.

‘Taking delivery of our beautiful new Silver Moon was a very proud moment for our cruise line,’ said Muckermann.

‘The ship represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury travel in the 21st century, and we have made many innovative enhancements from her sister ship, Silver Muse, for the enjoyment of our guests.

‘From our new SALT ecosystem, which will enable travellers to delve deeper into destinations through the lens of food and drink, to the enriched public spaces, the enhancements aboard Silver Moon symbolise a refinement of Silversea’s already ultra-luxury cruise experience. We cannot wait to welcome our guests aboard this beauty in the near future.’

The ship takes influence from the design of its sister ship, Silver Muse, with elegant muted finishings and spacious suites. At the same time, a number of public spaces have been reimagined like the Dolce Vita lounge, Connoisseur’s Corner, Pool Deck, and the spa and fitness centre.

The new Silversea ship will accommodate 596 guests in 298 superlative suites, decked out with premium materials and luxury amenities.

Beds are hand-crafted by Savoir and guests can also stay in one of the ship’s four ultra-luxurious Owner’s Suites, our Grand Suites and two Royal Suites – all coming with their own butler, stocked in-suite bar and in-suite dining.

For those dining outside of their cabin, travellers can choose from popular restaurants such as Atlantide and Kaiseki (found on Silver Muse), French fine dining La Dame and La Terrazza.

Silver Moon’s SALT venues include a hub of culinary discovery on deck four, eight restaurants throughout the ship with destination-inspired menus and the SALT Lab test kitchen – hosting workshops and demonstrations.

Silver Moon is set to sail her inaugural cruise in January 2021.