It’s that time again. The Oscars of cruising are back. And we’re so excited.

The Wave Awards 2020 – organised by the team at Real Response Media that bring you World of Cruising and Cruise Trade News – celebrate the very best of the UK’s cruise industry. They recognise and reward excellence and innovation in a business that is continuously evolving to deliver an exceptional experience, both onboard and ashore.

The prestigious awards are voted for by esteemed cruising experts and you, our lovely cruise-loving readership, and this year we’re even giving readers the chance to win a magnificent seven-night cruise around with Aegean with Celestyal Cruises.

Your votes really do matter, and we’re calling on you to vote for your favourite destination, cruise blogger and cruise lines, with your votes added to the public ballot at the prestigious Wave Awards 2020.

These awards are the most illustrious accolades in the UK cruising industry and your vote makes all the difference. And now you can help to choose the winners – the crème de la crème who will collect their awards at a glittering ceremony on 2 April at London’s stylish 8 Northumberland Avenue.

The seven categories to vote in are:

Favourite Ocean Cruise Line of the Year

Favourite River Cruise Line of the Year

Favourite Luxury or Premium Cruise Line (Ocean or River)

Favourite Cruise Agent of the Year

Favourite Specialist Cruise Line (Ocean or River)

Favourite Destination

Favourite Cruise Blogger of the Year

Open to cruise lines, travel agents, tourist boards, ports and anyone involved in the UK cruise industry, whether they are based in the UK or abroad, the awards provide the chance to showcase expertise and innovation in the exciting cruise industry. Along with the public, the judging panel is made up of industry leaders, travel experts and representatives from the industry’s media.

Highlights from the 2019 edition included the John Honeywell Award, named after the former editor-at-large of World of Cruising and a true industry legend, and the Grand Prix winner, recognising those who have gone above and beyond to drive the sector forward.

So what are you waiting for, get voting!

