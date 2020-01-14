World of Cruising Magazine

Considered the Oscars of Cruising, the Wave Awards marks and celebrates the very best in the cruise travel industry, as voted for by our discerning readers.

The Wave Awards, organised by Real Response Media (the company behind consumer title World of Cruising and trade publication, Cruise Trade News), recognises and rewards excellence and innovation in a business that is continuously evolving to deliver an exceptional experience, both on board and ashore.

For the past year, avid cruisers have been casting their votes for their top ‘favourites’ for each of the seven public Wave Award categories, which include Favourite Ocean Cruise Line, Favourite River Cruise Line and Favourite Cruise Destination, among others. We can now reveal the finalists for the Passenger Favourite Categories (scroll down for the full list).

Real Response Media group editor Colette Doyle said: “The Wave Awards is the highlight of the cruise calendar and our shortlist demonstrates a wide breadth of success and innovation across the sector… We wish all those on the list the best of luck.”

Real Response Media publishing director Peter Grant added: “The 2020 event promises to be our biggest yet, with a first-class venue hosting a wonderful evening of celebration.

“Winning a Wave Award is a prestigious acknowledgement of hard work, innovation and teamwork, highlighting all those who strive, every day, to raise awareness of the industry and entice more and more holidaymakers to book a cruise.

“I would personally like to thank everyone who entered and extend my best wishes to all those on the shortlist.”

The Passenger Favourite Categories will all incorporate the five top finalists, with the third, second, and first places announced on the 2 April 2020 at 8 Northumberland Avenue in central London.

The finalists for the Wave Awards 2020 Passenger Favourites Categories are as follows:

Finalists