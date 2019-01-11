You’ve been voting in your thousands and your votes have been counted. Now we can reveal the finalists in the public vote categories for this year’s Wave Awards.

The Wave Awards – launched in 2015 – celebrate the very best of the UK’s cruise industry.

Known as the Oscars of cruising, they recognise and reward excellence and innovation in a business that is continuously evolving to deliver an exceptional experience, both on board and ashore.

Nearly 70,000 votes were cast across the seven different categories – the most votes we’ve ever received in the history of the Wave Awards – and the voting was incredibly close across all categories.

A huge thank you to all of you who voted in this year’s awards – your opinion matters and the cruise lines, travel agents and bloggers shortlisted will be thrilled with your vote of confidence.

The winner of the £8,000 SeaDream Yacht Club cruise will be announced shortly – so keep refreshing your email!

Finalists will be invited to a prestigious black-tie event and gala dinner at London’s De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms on 7 March, where the awards ceremony will be held and the winners announced.

Keep your eyes peeled for a full report in the April issue of World of Cruising and follow the results online via our Facebook and Twitter channels.