The shortlist for the 2019 Wave Awards has been announced

The awards – organised by Real Response Media – celebrate the very best in the cruise industry.

Launched in 2015 and now in their fourth year, these awards are firmly established as the premier accolades in the industry.

An expert panel of judges has cast their eyes over the entries and the shortlist has been announced, including some new categories in the form of Best Environmental Initiative and Best Agent Consortia.

The winners will be announced at a prestigious black-tie event and gala dinner at London’s De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms on 7 March 2019.

You can still vote in the Passenger Favourites category but, be quick, as voting closes on the 31 December!

Find out more on the dedicated Wave Awards website.