The shortlist for the 2019 Wave Awards has been announced

The awards – organised by Real Response Media – celebrate the very best in the cruise industry.

Launched in 2015 and now in their fourth year, these awards are firmly established as the premier accolades in the industry.

An expert panel of judges has cast their eyes over the entries and the shortlist has been announced, including some new categories in the form of Best Environmental Initiative and Best Agent Consortia.

The winners will be announced at a prestigious black-tie event and gala dinner at London’s De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms on 7 March 2019.

You can still vote in the Passenger Favourites category but, be quick, as voting closes on the 31 December!

Find out more on the dedicated Wave Awards website.

OCEAN CATEGORIES

Best Ocean Cruise Line
  • Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
  • Marella Cruises
  • MSC Cruises
  • Royal Caribbean Cruise Line
  • Saga Cruises
Best River Cruise Line
  • Amadeus River Cruises
  • Avalon Waterways
  • Emerald Waterways
  • Saga Holidays
  • Titan Travel
Best Luxury Ocean Cruise Line 
  • Crystal Cruises
  • Cunard
  • Oceania Cruises
  • Regent Seven Seas Cruises
  • Seabourn
Best Luxury River Cruise Line
  • AmaWaterways
  • Avalon Waterways
  • Crystal River Cruises
  • Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
  • Scenic
Best Premium Cruise Line
  • Celebrity Cruises
  • Holland America Line
Best Expedition Cruise Line
  • Aurora Expeditions
  • G Adventures
  • Hapag-Lloyd Cruises

 

Best for Solo Travellers (ocean or river)
  • Crystal Cruises
  • Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
  • Hebridean Island Cruises
  • Saga Cruises
  • Titan Travel
  • Voyages to Antiquity
Best Specialist Cruise Line
  • Azamara Club Cruises
  • Cruise & Maritime Voyages
  • Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
  • Hebridean Island Cruises
  • Star Clippers
  • The Majestic Line (Scotland)
  • Voyages to Antiquity
Best New Ship Launch  
  • Azamara Club Cruises – Azamara Pursuit
  • Marella Cruises – Marella Explorer
  • Royal Caribbean Cruise Line – Symphony of the Seas
  • Seabourn – Seabourn Ovation
Best Value-for-money Cruise Line (ocean or river)
  • Amadeus River Cruises
  • Avalon Waterways
  • Celestyal Cruises
  • Cruise & Maritime Voyages
  • Emerald Waterways
  • Marella Cruises
  • Saga Cruises
  • Voyages to Antiquity
Best Family Cruise Line
  • MSC Cruises
  • Royal Caribbean Cruise Line

AGENT CATEGORIES

Best Retail Agent
  • Kuoni
  • Trailfinders
Best Non-Retail Agent
  • Bolsover Cruise Club
  • Cruise Direction
  • Cruise Nation
  • CruiseKings
  • Iglu Cruise
  • Jetline Cruise
  • ROL Cruise
Best Online Agent
  • Cruise Nation
  • CruiseKings
  • Iglu Cruise
  • The Cruise Specialists
  • WTH UK
Best Agent Consortia or Homeworking Agency
  • Advantage Travel Partnership
  • Hays Travel Homeworking Team
  • The Travel Network Group

INDUSTRY CATEGORIES

Best Advertising, PR or Marketing Campaign
  • Accord Marketing – Cruiseco: Making Waves in the UK Cruise Market
  • Grenada Tourism Authority – #FreeToWonder
  • Marella Cruises – MarellaByU
  • Planet Cruise – The Planet Cruise River and Luxury Cruise Show
  • ROL Cruise – Cruise Miles Loyalty Programme
Best Escorted & Specialist Tour Operator
  • Cosmos Tours
  • G Adventures
  • Intrepid Travel
  • Saga Holidays
  • Scenic
  • Titan Travel
Best Digital or Web-based Platform or Service
  • Azamara Club Cruises
  • Cruise Nation
  • Jetline Cruise
Best Environmental Initiative
  • CroisiEurope
  • G Adventures
  • Norwegian Cruise Line
Best Transfer Service
  • Saga Cruises
  • Titan Travel

ONBOARD CATEGORIES

Best for Accommodation

  • Holland America Line
  • Regent Seven Seas Cruises
  • Saga Cruises

Best for Cuisine

  • Celebrity Cruises
  • Crystal Cruises
  • Oceania Cruises
  • Saga Cruises
  • Seabourn
  • SeaDream Yacht Club

Best for Entertainment

  • Holland America Line
  • Marella Cruises
  • MSC Cruises

Best for Enrichment

  • Celestyal Cruises
  • Holland America Line
  • Scenic
  • Voyages to Antiquity

Best for Wellbeing/Spas

  • Marella Cruises
  • Regent Seven Seas Cruises
  • Seabourn

PORTS & DESTINATIONS CATEGORIES

Best Destination (Port or Country)
  • Barbados – Barbados Tourism Marketing
  • Croatia – Croatian National Tourist Board
  • Greece – Greek National Tourism Organisation
  • Iceland – Cruise Iceland
  • Jamaica – The Port Authority of Jamaica
  • St Petersburg – Visit St Petersburg
Best Port
  • ABP Southampton
  • Port of Dover
  • Port of Seattle
Best Excursion
  • Azamara Club Cruises – Explore Further
  • Emerald Waterways – EmeraldACTIVE and EmeraldPLUS
  • Intercruises Shoreside & Port Services – Guernsey’s Fish, Field and Flavour
  • Intercruises Shoreside & Port Services – VIP tour of Kennedy Space Center
  • Regent Seven Seas Cruises – Wellness Shore Excursions
  • Rocky Mountaineer – Rocky Mountains Excursions
World of Cruising Magazine

World of Cruising Magazine

Established in 1998 World of Cruising cruise magazine is a luxury publication packed with helpful destination guides, cruise ship reviews, the latest in international cruise news and developments, holiday travel advice and much more!