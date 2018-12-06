The shortlist for the 2019 Wave Awards has been announced
The awards – organised by Real Response Media – celebrate the very best in the cruise industry.
Launched in 2015 and now in their fourth year, these awards are firmly established as the premier accolades in the industry.
An expert panel of judges has cast their eyes over the entries and the shortlist has been announced, including some new categories in the form of Best Environmental Initiative and Best Agent Consortia.
The winners will be announced at a prestigious black-tie event and gala dinner at London’s De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms on 7 March 2019.
You can still vote in the Passenger Favourites category but, be quick, as voting closes on the 31 December!
Find out more on the dedicated Wave Awards website.
OCEAN CATEGORIES
- Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
- Marella Cruises
- MSC Cruises
- Royal Caribbean Cruise Line
- Saga Cruises
- Amadeus River Cruises
- Avalon Waterways
- Emerald Waterways
- Saga Holidays
- Titan Travel
- Crystal Cruises
- Cunard
- Oceania Cruises
- Regent Seven Seas Cruises
- Seabourn
- AmaWaterways
- Avalon Waterways
- Crystal River Cruises
- Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
- Scenic
- Celebrity Cruises
- Holland America Line
- Aurora Expeditions
- G Adventures
- Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
- Crystal Cruises
- Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
- Hebridean Island Cruises
- Saga Cruises
- Titan Travel
- Voyages to Antiquity
- Azamara Club Cruises
- Cruise & Maritime Voyages
- Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
- Hebridean Island Cruises
- Star Clippers
- The Majestic Line (Scotland)
- Voyages to Antiquity
- Azamara Club Cruises – Azamara Pursuit
- Marella Cruises – Marella Explorer
- Royal Caribbean Cruise Line – Symphony of the Seas
- Seabourn – Seabourn Ovation
- Amadeus River Cruises
- Avalon Waterways
- Celestyal Cruises
- Cruise & Maritime Voyages
- Emerald Waterways
- Marella Cruises
- Saga Cruises
- Voyages to Antiquity
- MSC Cruises
- Royal Caribbean Cruise Line
AGENT CATEGORIES
- Kuoni
- Trailfinders
- Bolsover Cruise Club
- Cruise Direction
- Cruise Nation
- CruiseKings
- Iglu Cruise
- Jetline Cruise
- ROL Cruise
- Cruise Nation
- CruiseKings
- Iglu Cruise
- The Cruise Specialists
- WTH UK
- Advantage Travel Partnership
- Hays Travel Homeworking Team
- The Travel Network Group
INDUSTRY CATEGORIES
- Accord Marketing – Cruiseco: Making Waves in the UK Cruise Market
- Grenada Tourism Authority – #FreeToWonder
- Marella Cruises – MarellaByU
- Planet Cruise – The Planet Cruise River and Luxury Cruise Show
- ROL Cruise – Cruise Miles Loyalty Programme
- Cosmos Tours
- G Adventures
- Intrepid Travel
- Saga Holidays
- Scenic
- Titan Travel
- Azamara Club Cruises
- Cruise Nation
- Jetline Cruise
- CroisiEurope
- G Adventures
- Norwegian Cruise Line
- Saga Cruises
- Titan Travel
ONBOARD CATEGORIES
Best for Accommodation
- Holland America Line
- Regent Seven Seas Cruises
- Saga Cruises
Best for Cuisine
- Celebrity Cruises
- Crystal Cruises
- Oceania Cruises
- Saga Cruises
- Seabourn
- SeaDream Yacht Club
Best for Entertainment
- Holland America Line
- Marella Cruises
- MSC Cruises
Best for Enrichment
- Celestyal Cruises
- Holland America Line
- Scenic
- Voyages to Antiquity
Best for Wellbeing/Spas
- Marella Cruises
- Regent Seven Seas Cruises
- Seabourn
PORTS & DESTINATIONS CATEGORIES
- Barbados – Barbados Tourism Marketing
- Croatia – Croatian National Tourist Board
- Greece – Greek National Tourism Organisation
- Iceland – Cruise Iceland
- Jamaica – The Port Authority of Jamaica
- St Petersburg – Visit St Petersburg
- ABP Southampton
- Port of Dover
- Port of Seattle
- Azamara Club Cruises – Explore Further
- Emerald Waterways – EmeraldACTIVE and EmeraldPLUS
- Intercruises Shoreside & Port Services – Guernsey’s Fish, Field and Flavour
- Intercruises Shoreside & Port Services – VIP tour of Kennedy Space Center
- Regent Seven Seas Cruises – Wellness Shore Excursions
- Rocky Mountaineer – Rocky Mountains Excursions