P&O Cruises’ much-loved cruise ship Arcadia has been sighted moored off the coast of Suffolk not far from the pier.

The cruise ship arrived off the coast of Southwold early on Wednesday 19 August and is now moored less than two miles from shore, as reported by the East Anglian Daily Times.

When sailing, the 938ft vessel can hold up to as many as 2,000 passengers with a crew of 866, but currently stands empty, as the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic has put a halt on all cruise travel since the outbreak in March.

The ship has a total of 952 cabins and facilities including a two-level Palladium Theatre, restaurants, bars and lounges.

Arcadia received a makeover in 2017 and now boasts a smartened up Aquarius Pool and Bar and new carpet and furniture throughout. Suites were given new sofa beds, lamps, throws, headboards, curtains and balcony doors.

A spokesperson for P&O Cruises UK said: “During this pause in our operations, our P&O Cruises ships are berthed in Southampton but also periodically sail to and anchor in other locations including off the coast of Suffolk.

“We are extremely grateful for the support we have received from harbours and ports during this period.

“Much in the same way as a car needs to be driven, our ships need to sail to ensure full working operation and then return to the berths for storing.

“We have essential manning on board, which is approximately 100 crew members per ship.

“The crew can, of course, use guest facilities providing they adhere to social distancing and other health protocols.”

P&O Cruises announced this month that it was once again extending its cruise cancellations until mid-November 2020, as the UK government continues to advise against cruise ship travel (with the exception of river cruises) at this time amid coronavirus.

The cruise line did have some good news, however, as it also announced that it would be taking delivery of its new cruise ship Iona before the autumn.

Visit pocruises.com/cruise-ships/arcadia for more information on the Arcadia cruise ship.