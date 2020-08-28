Cruise ships floating on the horizon have become a familiar sight to many onlookers enjoying a seaside jaunt along the south coast of England following the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. And P&O Cruises’ family-favourite cruise ship Britannia has certainly been no stranger to local residents of Weymouth and Bournemouth as she currently spends her time moored off the coast of Dorset, awaiting to recommence sailings.

Until the arrival of Iona, currently delayed due to the pandemic, Britannia was the largest ship in P&O Cruises’ fleet. Longer than both The Shard and Eiffel Tower, Britannia measures 1,082 feet long and can accommodate as many as 3,600 passengers and 1,350 crew.

However, she currently stands deserted with all but an essential skeleton crew on board to keep her ship shape and ready to sail when cruising recommences.

Inspired by P&O Cruises’ past, but designed for the future, the Britannia cruise ship was named by Her Majesty The Queen in 2015 and has since become renowned for her abundance of choice and style.

With 15 passenger decks and more than 1,800 cabins, there is certainly plenty to see and do, including over 20 venues to wine and dine, multiple entertainment venues, a gym, spa and even a cookery club for those wanting to expand their culinary horizons.

In October 2019, Britannia received her first multi-million pound makeover and emerged looking more glamorous than ever.

Alongside the usual freshen up in most public spaces and a significant amount of maintenance and modernisation behind the scenes, Britannia’s time in dry-dock saw her atrium completed transform into a sophisticated social hub, perfect to unwind and take in the relaxed atmosphere and enjoy an informal performance or two.

Alas, Britannia barely had time to show off her newfound style before the pandemic took hold. Despite this, she floats in all her glory, waiting to welcome back her loyal fans once more.

A spokesperson for P&O Cruises UK said: “During this pause in our operations, our P&O Cruises ships are berthed in Southampton but also periodically sail to and anchor in other locations…

“We are extremely grateful for the support we have received from harbours and ports during this period.”

P&O Cruises announced this month that it was once again extending its cruise cancellations until mid-November 2020, as the UK government continues to advise against cruise ship travel (with the exception of river cruises) at this time amid coronavirus.

Visit pocruises.com for more information on the Britannia cruise ship.