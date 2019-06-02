Whether it’s getting close (but not too close) to a lioness and her cub, spotting a polar bear in the wild or watching the antics of a penguin colony on the Antarctic ice, wildlife-watching is one of the all-time great experiences – exciting, profound and incredibly life affirming.

Long gone are the days when we had to rely on zoos and safari parks. Today, with new routes and ever more luxurious expedition ships launching all the time, cruising is your passport to the most amazing wildlife encounters on earth.

Whether you want to go whale-watching in Alaska, explore the wonders of the Galapagos, or even tick off the Big Five in Africa, there’s an incredible cruise to get you there.

These trips are rarely cheap, but we’ve chosen a selection that will reward you with a lifetime of golden memories…

I want to see… The Big Five

You’ll spot all kinds of wonderful wildlife on an African safari, but everyone wants to see the Big Five: lion, cheetah, rhino, elephant and cape buffalo. If you book with an experienced operator, your chances are better than good – and you can also expect giraffes, zebras and hippos to feature among your holiday snaps, along with antelopes and birds of prey.

Any safari is an amazing experience, but combine it with a cruise and you truly have the holiday of a lifetime. Hapag-Lloyd’s extraordinary ‘Wild South Africa – The Cape of Wild Animals’ itinerary sails from beautiful Cape Town, South Africa, to Walvis Bay in Namibia, via Durban and Richards Bay.

The programme includes overland excursions to Phinda and Hluhluwe-Umfolozi game reserves, where you’re likely to see elephants, giraffes and cheetahs. Lion and zebra sightings are also possible – as is a glimpse of endangered black and white rhinos. The 15-night trip also includes a night safari to see sea turtles. Prices start at £7,524, departing 7 March 2021 (hl-cruises.com).

Another option

Crystal Cruises’ 14-night ‘Mombasa to Cape Town’ cruise visits Zanzibar, Maputo and Durban, with overland trips to private game reserves. Prices start at £5,575, departing 8 March 2021 (crystalcruises.com).

Whales and Bears

Witnessing a huge whale break the surface has to be one of life’s most extraordinary experiences, and May to September in Alaska offers a brilliant opportunity to enjoy it, with blue whales, humpbacks, minkes, orcas and belugas all frequent visitors to the area.

Thanks to environmentally conscious ships that carry fewer than 200 passengers, American Cruise Lines is one of the few operators allowed access to Alaska’s spectacular Glacier Bay. American’s 10-night ‘Alaskan Explorer’ cruise, round trip from Juneau, offers the chance to see whales, bald eagles and black bears in the wild. Prices start at £5,774, departing 6 July 2020 (americancruiselines.com).

Another option

NCL’s newest ship, Norwegian Joy, offers a 7-day cruise from Seattle to Juneau and Icy Strait Point, where the wildlife outnumbers the population. Prices start at £739, departing 7 September 2019, ncl.com

What to Expect

Early starts: The animals are up at dawn and so are you – at least, if you want the best chance of a sighting. It’s not unusual for safari trips to set off well before breakfast, so night owls take note!

The animals are up at dawn and so are you – at least, if you want the best chance of a sighting. It’s not unusual for safari trips to set off well before breakfast, so night owls take note! No-shows: It doesn’t matter how much you’ve paid for the chance to see your favourite animal, there is no guarantee it will put in an appearance. Even wildlife experts sometimes go home disappointed.

It doesn’t matter how much you’ve paid for the chance to see your favourite animal, there is no guarantee it will put in an appearance. Even wildlife experts sometimes go home disappointed. Active days: The natural habitats of some animals can be quite a challenge to reach, so if trekking, hiking and long journeys across bumpy terrain are not your thing, study the itinerary carefully before booking. If one trip sounds too arduous, just keep looking – there’s bound to be an alternative that’s right for you.

Orangutans

Among the most intelligent of the great apes, orangutans are also the most endangered. They are now found only in the rainforests of Sumatra and Borneo, so any cruise that offers an opportunity to see them is likely to be pricey.

Our favourite is Crystal Expedition Cruises’ very special ‘Philippines, Borneo & Indonesia Quest’ – a 16-night super-luxury voyage calling at some of Asia’s most exotic islands. Sailing from Taipei to Bali via Manila, Sandakan (Borneo) and Komodo Island, you’ll also get a chance to see the famous Komodo dragon. Prices start at £13,846, departing 29 September 2020 (crystalexpeditioncruises.com).

Another option

Royal Caribbean offers a 15-night cruise on Quantum of the Seas, round trip from Singapore via Borneo, Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh City, including a five-night Borneo land tour that visits sanctuaries for orangutans and sun bears. Prices start at £2,649, departing 2 January 2020 (iglucruise.com).