You and your guest could be among the first to experience AmaWaterways’ luxurious new ship, AmaMagna, on a seven-night ‘Romantic Danube’ cruise from Vilshofen in Germany to Hungary’s beautiful capital, Budapest.

This ground-breaking luxury river ship is unlike anything you’ve seen before. Double the width of a traditional river vessel, she has space for ocean-style amenities while still capturing the intimacy and beauty of the River Danube on which she’ll sail. Complementing AmaWaterways’ existing fleet of award-winning European river ships, AmaMagna redefines river cruising as you know it, offering the luxury of more space than ever before, plus a huge range of opportunities for dining, exploring and relaxing.

Her contemporary, dynamic design inspired the latest Berlitz Guide to River Cruising to describe AmaMagna as a ‘stunning, double-width river ship with oodles of space, comfort and pizzazz’. Enter this month’s competition and you and your lucky guest could be among the first to sail on this incredible new ship.

REDEFINING RIVER CRUISING

Despite being double the standard width, AmaMagna will carry just 196 passengers (rather than the 328 guests that a ship of this size could comfortably accommodate), expertly looked after by 70 staff, offering an unprecedented amount of personal space. More than half of her 98 elegant staterooms are expansive suites with full-width balconies, and every stateroom is carefully appointed with spacious bathrooms featuring multi-jet shower-heads, and an entertainment system providing complimentary TV, movies and music on demand.

And staying connected with friends and family back home has never been easier, thanks to complimentary wi-fi and a flatscreen TV that doubles as a computer in every stateroom, meaning you can share every moment of your Danube adventure.

As a member of the exclusive international culinary society La Chaîne des Rôtisseurs, AmaWaterways will also treat you to exquisite, locally inspired cuisine. You’ll enjoy a choice of four restaurants on board – all complimentary – while savouring carefully selected regional wines, beers and soft drinks with lunch and dinner. As well as the main dining room and The Chef’s Table speciality restaurant – where the kitchen becomes part of the entertainment – you’ll also have the chance to dine at the new Al Fresco restaurant, featuring retractable windows, as well as family-style Wine Bar Restaurant, ‘Jimmy’s’.

To balance all those delicious dining options, you’ll find a wealth of wellness activities on board AmaMagna, including a spacious Zen Wellness Studio – also with retractable windows – where you can join group classes focused on stretching, cardio and circuit training, all led by a professionally trained Wellness Host. Healthy, locally inspired cuisine is also available throughout the ship, as are delicious vegetarian and gluten-free dishes.

From swimming in the pool on the Sun Deck to relaxing in the whirlpool or exercising in the fitness centre, AmaMagna offers such a huge range of activities that every guest can enjoy a truly personalised experience. You can even get closer to the Danube itself by boarding a Sundowner boat or other river craft from the ship’s watersports platform – an option that’s unique and exclusive to AmaWaterways.

For a relaxing experience on board, why not visit the hair salon or one of the two spas? While for those who prefer to be active on shore, AmaMagna offers complimentary bicycles to explore the fascinating towns and cities that line the route.

THE ROMANTIC DANUBE

As you journey along the Danube, a wide choice of shore excursions is included at each port of call. Every excursion has been carefully curated, so you can look forward to a truly memorable experience. Not only can you take city tours in grand European capitals such as Budapest and Vienna, you’ll also get to explore the delightful smaller towns along this great river.

You can enjoy an Oktoberfest celebration in Vilshofen; discover charming Salzburg, home of The Sound of Music, or sample world-renowned local wines in Durnstein.

If you’re feeling intrepid, how about cycling your way round Vienna with a knowledgeable local guide, or hiking to the top of Castle Hill in Budapest for breathtaking views of the city below? However you choose to spend your time on the Danube with AmaWaterways, you can be sure of one thing: the scenery – and the ship – will be truly magical.