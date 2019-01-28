Whether you’re discovering the historic highlights of Cologne, strolling through the cobbled French Quarter in Strasbourg or sipping a regional wine on deck as you sail through a UNESCO-listed gorge, Rhine river cruises with Avalon Waterways offer a wealth of cultural, architectural and scenic delights.
Enter our competition and you and a guest could have the chance to find out for yourselves on a luxurious ‘Romantic Rhine’ river cruise from Amsterdam to Basel.
LUXURY AND CHOICE – ALL THE WAY
Offering the largest staterooms on Europe’s rivers, with beds designed around the view, Avalon has mastered the art of blending comfort with discovery. Everywhere you look, you’ll find thoughtful little touches – from exclusive Comfort Collection beds and pillows in the staterooms to L’Occitane products in the full-sized marble bathrooms, premium spirits in the bar and Lavazza coffee in the lounge.
With included regional wine and beer with lunch and dinner, FlexDining options that allow you to choose when and where you eat on board, and a varied programme of Classic, Active and Discovery excursions at your disposal, you’ll have the freedom to personalise your cruise to suit your mood.
Want to earn a good view? Take an optional guided hike through the German countryside. Want to get a taste of Dutch traditions? Join a culinary walk through Amsterdam to sample excellent cheese, chocolate, craft beer, pancakes and fish. The discovery is up to you.
Having smaller vessels allows Avalon to dock in the heart of iconic cities, historic towns and hard-to-reach riverside villages, so you can immerse yourself straight away in the local sights and make the most of every stop. Excursions are included, but you have the freedom to choose whether to join them or to discover each port of call on your own terms.
How you pass your time on board is also up to you. There are talks relating to the areas you’re visiting, presentations from guest experts on wine, cheese and beer, and there’s evening entertainment with local performers. Had a busy day sightseeing? Simply find a quiet corner in the Sky Lounge and admire the beautiful scenery as you sail past.
Then in the morning, your Adventure Host will lead a stretching session – as well as being on hand at all times to offer advice and guidance, should you wish to head out on your own. It’s all part of the Avalon Choice.
