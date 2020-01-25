There’s no denying it – the Danube is one of the most magical waterways in the world. Stretching through 10 countries, it winds past fairytale castles, historic cities, lush vineyards and stunning mountain valleys.
Its rolling blue waters inspired one of the most famous tunes of all time – and now you can perform your own Blue Danube waltz, courtesy of premium river cruising specialist Avalon Waterways, who are offering the chance to win a four-night river cruise for two, via Vienna, Bratislava and Budapest.
A Danube dream
Departing in November, your cruise will begin in Austria’s Baroque capital, home to ornate palaces and classical music halls. From Vienna, you’ll sail through the night to Melk – the gateway to the breathtaking Wachau Valley – aboard Avalon Envision, Avalon Waterways’ newest ship.
Relax on the sun deck next morning as you take in medieval hilltop castles, lush vineyards and rolling hills. Marvel at Melk’s 11th-century Benedictine Abbey, high on an outcrop, its ancient walls enclosing priceless frescoes and a library of almost 2,000 manuscripts.
Sailing into the heart of the valley, you’ll also visit Durnstein, where you’ll discover the beautiful Stiftskirche church, with its bright blue facade, and the once grand fortress – now a romantic ruin – where Richard the Lionheart himself was imprisoned.
After a day exploring the wonders of the Wachau Valley – cycling, hiking or simply strolling – it’s back on board Avalon Envision, where local musicians will delight you with a special performance.
Next, after another overnight sailing, you’ll arrive in Bratislava, Slovakia’s popular pint-sized capital. Here the cobbled streets are packed with cosy cafes and buzzing beer halls, with pastel-hued palaces and Gothic architecture dominating the skyline. Don’t miss climbing to the top of the UFO restaurant for unrivalled views of the Danube and stunning Slovakian countryside, and the famous Bratislava castle – sitting high over the city.
The cruise finishes in the imperial capital of Budapest, the jewel of eastern Europe. Disembarking the ship, you’ll have the chance to explore both halves of this great city – Buda, with its fairytale castles and medieval streets, and Pest, with its bars, boutiques and packed squares. Why not stop by the Szechenyi Baths for a true Hungarian treat, relaxing in the bubbling waters of the city’s most beautiful and famous thermal spa?
However you choose to spend your days, you’ll soon discover that a cruise on the beautiful blue Danube is packed with memories to last a lifetime.
Your luxury ship awaits…
Christened only last year, Avalon Envision is one of the newest and sleekest river ships around. Cabins come with panoramic windows, while onboard amenities include complimentary wi-fi, a state-of-the- art fitness centre and expansive sun deck with a whirlpool and plush sun loungers. You’ll also have access to the Adventure Centre, for bikes and active gear, with an Avalon Adventure Host to assist in the planning of active excursions and activities.
Avalon Envision has no fewer than three flexi-dining venues – the casual Panorama Bistro, the al fresco Sky Grill and the elegant glass-walled Dining Room – while for evening entertainment there’s a library with cards and board games, and an Observation Lounge that’s perfect for spotting hilltop churches and sleepy villages as your ship glides along.
What you can win
Enter this competition and you could win two places on Avalon Waterways’ ‘A Taste of the Danube’ cruise, departing on 22 November 2020. Worth £2,650, the prize includes all meals on board, as well as return flights from Gatwick, overseas airport transfers, local airport taxes, service charges and the services of the cruise director. The closing date is midnight 1 March 2020.
