World of Cruising Magazine

For the wander-lusting explorer there’s nothing quite like a cruise, travelling on board a fantastic ship as you are transported to multiple destinations, time zones and climates.
With their packed itineraries, range of on-board activities and countless exciting ports of call, cruises call on passengers to pack a wide selection of outfits, and that means you’ll need a substantial luggage collection. So what better way to travel than with a set of luxurious Bric’s Bellagio luggage.
Founded in 1952 by Mario Briccola, Bric’s Milano is one of the world’s leading luxury luggage brands, offering chic, stylish and durable travel bags for the world’s most discerning travellers.
Located in the glamorous Lake Como region of Northern Italy, Bric’s is still family-owned to this day, with Mario’s sons, daughters and grandchildren ensuring his luggage is of the highest quality. The brand is now coveted by movie stars and A-listers the world over and available in a host of sizes and colours.
Now, Bric’s is offering you the chance to join its group of exclusive well-travelled customers, by winning a set of gorgeous luggage worth £1,150 to live la dolce vita.
Join the jet-set…
Giving you everything you need to pack for your next cruise, the Bellagio collection comes in a gorgeous colour palette of cream and camel, appealing to all travellers’ tastes.
The winner will receive the full Bellagio set, a large suitcase, handy cabin-sized carry on and vanity bag, perfect for on-board essentials. Retailing for £435, the Big Trolley pairs the elegance of Tuscan leather inserts with a high-tech shell made from Makrolon polycarbonate, made to resist shocks and scratches.
Easy for wheeling up the gangway, the case comes with a comfortable ergonomic handle, and four double swivelling wheels made to high Japanese quality standards.
Helping to make packing more efficient, the case has a lined interior divided into two compartments – one with a mesh pocket and closing with a zip, and the other with a garment bag hook to hold up three hangers. The stunning exterior features vegetable-tanned Tuscan leather, contrast stitching and folded studs, along with an understated leather address tag.
To complement the case, Bric’s will also gift the winner a matching carry-on Cabin Trolley, perfect for fly-cruises. At £395, the Bellagio Cabin Trolley is made of the same quality, sturdy materials as its larger counterpart, lightweight and easy to manoeuvre. The case boasts the same travel-efficient interior layout, with both wheelies coming with a TSA lock.
Ideal for cruise holidays, the final part of the collection is the sought-after Vanity Case, a huge hit since its debut in May and worth £320.
Made with an embossed, resistant and lightweight surface, the case also boasts tanned leather detailing, and can easily be slung over your shoulder. With handy porters whisking your luggage away on arrival, the Vanity Case allows you to safely store your travel essentials, and access first-day cruise essentials like sun cream and sunglasses.
How to enter
To ramp up your travelling style and win this gorgeous Bellagio luggage set worth £1,150, use the form below. You’ll win a BBG28301 Cabin trolley worth £395, a BBG28304 Big Trolley worth £435 and a BBJ02530 Vanity Case that retails for £320.
Terms and Conditions
- The competition is open to World of Cruising readers over 18yrs only.
- Open to UK residents only.
- World of Cruising and Bric’s luggage staff are not permitted to enter.
- The prize is as described, is not transferable and there is no cash alternative.
- The prize is subject to availability.
- Only one entry per person.
- The winner may be required to take part in publicity resulting from the prize draw.
- Judges’ decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.
- Entry into the competition assumes acceptance of the rules.
- All entries must be received by the closing date.
- Closing date: 8 December 2019