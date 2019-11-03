World of Cruising Magazine

Founded in 1952 by Mario Briccola, Bric’s Milano is one of the world’s leading luxury luggage brands, offering chic, stylish and durable travel bags for the world’s most discerning travellers.

Located in the glamorous Lake Como region of Northern Italy, Bric’s is still family-owned to this day, with Mario’s sons, daughters and grandchildren ensuring his luggage is of the highest quality. The brand is now coveted by movie stars and A-listers the world over and available in a host of sizes and colours.

Now, Bric’s is offering you the chance to join its group of exclusive well-travelled customers, by winning a set of gorgeous luggage worth £1,150 to live la dolce vita.

Join the jet-set…

Giving you everything you need to pack for your next cruise, the Bellagio collection comes in a gorgeous colour palette of cream and camel, appealing to all travellers’ tastes.

The winner will receive the full Bellagio set, a large suitcase, handy cabin-sized carry on and vanity bag, perfect for on-board essentials. Retailing for £435, the Big Trolley pairs the elegance of Tuscan leather inserts with a high-tech shell made from Makrolon polycarbonate, made to resist shocks and scratches.

Easy for wheeling up the gangway, the case comes with a comfortable ergonomic handle, and four double swivelling wheels made to high Japanese quality standards.

Helping to make packing more efficient, the case has a lined interior divided into two compartments – one with a mesh pocket and closing with a zip, and the other with a garment bag hook to hold up three hangers. The stunning exterior features vegetable-tanned Tuscan leather, contrast stitching and folded studs, along with an understated leather address tag.