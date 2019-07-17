The Baltics are medieval walled old towns, orange-hued ports and rugged green coastlines. They’re elegant Scandi cities, red-roofed docks and world-class eateries, and better still, many of them remain hidden treasures.

Surrounded by the glacial Baltic sea, these cities and towns are a discerning cruiser’s dream, offering a large dose of culture, breathtaking scenery and architecture, and unique culinary delights, with the added benefit of being less-trodden then the Mediterranean. Many might seem inaccessible to the average traveller, but with Cruise & Maritime Voyages it could be time for you to explore the hidden gems that are lapped by the Baltics’ waters.

Taking passengers on a Northern adventure, CMV is offering an Easter ‘Hidden Baltic Treasures cruise’ in 2020, with an enticing range of excursions exploring the gems of Denmark, Sweden, Lithuania, Poland and Germany, as well as sophisticated capitals, Stockholm and Copenhagen.

Championing the exploration of Northern European delights, CMV offers cruises to the Northern Lights, Norwegian Fjords, the famous Baltic states and St Petersburg, all taking place on its fleet of smaller, more personable ships. ‘Hidden Baltic Treasures’ is a once-in-a-lifetime trip onboard the gleaming Magellan, where top-class features include a tempting choice of restaurants and bars, comfy cabins, an impressive wellness centre and the luxury of being looked after by some of the finest staff at sea.

The journey begins…

Setting sail from the accessible docks of London Tilbury, Magellen will head north to the crisp Baltic waters, with the first port of call being the charming city of Kalundborg. Here, you can choose to take a tour to Copenhagen, Denmark’s cosmopolitan capital, home to the opulent Amalienborg Palace and cobbled streets lined with colourful townhouse and world-class restaurants.

From Copenhagen, you’ll sail onto the artsy German Port town of Warnemünde – just a drive away from Berlin – before venturing to the Danish island of Bornholm. Once a major trading port, the cliff-fringed capital Rønne is steeped in natural beauty, and a ramble through its Gamie Stan (old town), with its yellow and orange cross-timbered houses shouldn’t go amiss.

With Bornholm located closer to Sweden than Denmark, the voyage continues onto beautiful Gotland, home to Visby and its 12th-century UNESCO World Heritage streets full of churches and Medieval ruins.

Magellen then heads to the southern tip of Södertörn for Nynäshamn, the gateway to the gleaming archipelago that is Stockholm. Called ‘beauty on water’ by locals, Stockholm boasts the fascinating Vasa maritime museum and Kungliga Slottet palace with its decadent Karl XI Gallery inspired by the Hall of Mirrors at Versailles. Be sure to try a warm Swedish Kanelbulle – or iced cinnamon bun ­– it is Easter after all.

Heading back on board you’ll enjoy a leisurely sail to some of the oldest and most enchanting ports in the Baltic, Lithuania’s Klaipėda crammed with Prussian history, and Poland’s pastel-hued Gdańsk, where the first shots of World War II were fired.

Between days at sea spent relaxing in the beautifully appointed Wellness Centre and indulging on leisurely five-course lunches, you’ll return to Denmark to visit rugged, beach-lined Skagen, before sailing back to the docks of Tilbury. Now that’s an Easter to remember.

What your prize includes

You’ll enjoy a fascinating, enriching and exciting 12-night ‘Easter Hidden Baltic Treasures’ cruise for two, departing from London Tilbury on 11 April 2020. Staying in a category 9 superior twin ocean view cabin, the lucky winners will receive delicious full board cuisine, including afternoon teas and late-night snacks, with tea and coffee also included. You’ll also get free access to daytime activities and leisure facilities onboard, plus guest speakers and arts and crafts sessions. All this plus the excitement of attending a prestigious captain’s cocktail party, and being wowed by the ship’s big show entertainment, cabarets and classical performances.

Terms and Conditions

The competition is open to World of Cruising readers over 18yrs only. The prize is as described, is not transferable and there is no cash alternative. Only one entry per person. All entries must be received by the closing date. CMV reserve the right to substitute a prize of equal value should circumstances become necessary. The winner must hold a valid passport and comprehensive travel insurance. It is the winner’s responsibility to check any visa and health requirements. The winner may be required to take part in publicity resulting from the prize draw. Judges’ decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into. Entry into the competition assumes acceptance of the rules.

The prize excludes

Travel insurance; travel joining costs to the cruise terminal/port; port parking; onboard expenditure of a personal nature i.e. drinks, gifts, shopping, laundry, communications etc; any visa & health certificate charges that may apply; and crew gratuities which will be automatically billed to your onboard account at £7pp per night.