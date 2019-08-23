World of Cruising Magazine

The British love affair with gin grows deeper and deeper every year. And discerning drinkers among you recognise that gin, with its heady aroma of fresh, floral botanicals, has become the base for many of the world’s most popular cocktails.
So it’s no surprise that those in the know are now drinking craft gins, acknowledged for their quality ingredients and exotic flavour profiles. Upperhand Gin is exactly that – a delectable mix of Italian, Scottish and Irish heritage that’s perfect for sipping all year round.
This month we’re giving you the chance to win a year’s supply of this delicious craft gin, along with a luxurious overnight getaway in Hampshire’s tranquil New Forest, courtesy of Upperhand and five-star Chewton Glen hotel and spa, near New Milton.
The Perfect Pairing
Launched earlier this year by Bert Lafferty, Upperhand craft gin is inspired by Bert’s own journey to defy the odds and become a professional athlete – his epic story is mirrored in the gin’s crystal- clear liquid.
Bold yet delicate flavours and aromas of Tuscan juniper berries are joined by Ligurian basil, Sicilian lemon peel and Irish dill, resulting in a drink that’s the perfect partner for quinine-rich tonic. Crafted in Tipperary, the gin’s flavour profile has a versatile nature that also makes it perfect for sipping on its own, as well as for creating gin cocktails.
Not only will one lucky person win a bottle of this sumptuous craft gin every month for a year, they will also enjoy an overnight stay for two at five-star country retreat Chewton Glen.
Nestled in beautiful Hampshire countryside, Chewton Glen hotel is fringed by the serene New Forest National Park. And with its reception areas overlooking extensive grounds, you’ll find it the perfect place to rest and unwind.
Once a grand aristocratic country house, Chewton Glen is now a quintessentially English hotel and spa, home to a nine-hole golf course, tennis courts, restorative wellness centre, rolling green croquet lawns and heritage orchards – ideal for enjoying classic British sporting pursuits.
Along with a guest of their choice, our lucky winner will stay in one of the hotel’s magnificent Estate Rooms, traditionally decorated with an element of chic contemporary style. The epitome of luxury, each room comes with a marble-tiled bathroom, spacious seating area and private balcony or terrace.
With the hotel just moments from the picturesque south coast, our winner will be able to enjoy coastal and forest walks, along with the delights of the sumptuous spa, which include a hydrotherapy spa pool, aromatherapy and crystal saunas and indoor pool, before enjoying dinner in the stunning Dining Room.
After your night’s stay, a full English breakfast is on offer, with a choice of fresh local produce and delicious home-cooked dishes.
How to Win this Amazing Prize
Enter online for a chance to win this fantastic prize, including one bottle of Upperhand Gin (worth £26 per bottle) delivered to you every month for a year, and an overnight break for two at Chewton Glen Hotel and Spa, with breakfast, a £60-per-person dinner allowance and full use of the spa facilities.
This prize is valid for two guests sharing an Estate room for one night from Sunday to Thursday only, excluding weekends, bank holidays, school holidays, Christmas and New Year. The prize is subject to availability. Guests will have 12 months to claim their prize and can book their stay straight away. Over 18s only. Open to UK residents only – excluding Scotland – and excluding travel and beverages.
While Upperhand Gin is incredibly moreish, it is important to drink it responsibly and in moderation. For more information and tips on safe and legal drinking, visit responsibledrinking.org.
Terms and Conditions
- The competition is open to World of Cruising readers over 18yrs only.
- Open to UK residents only – excluding Scotland – and excluding travel and beverages.
- The prize is as described, is not transferable and there is no cash alternative.
- The prize is subject to availability.
- Chewton Glen/Upperhand Gin reserve the right to substitute a prize of equal value should circumstances become necessary.
- Only one entry per person.
- The winner may be required to take part in publicity resulting from the prize draw.
- Judges’ decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.
- Entry into the competition assumes acceptance of the rules.
- The Chewton Glen Hotel prize is valid for two guests sharing an Estate room for one night from Sunday to Thursday only, excluding weekends, bank holidays,
school holidays, Christmas and New Year.
- Guests will have 12 months to claim their Chewton Glen prize and can book their stay straight away.
- All entries must be received by the closing date.
- Closing date: Midnight 19th September.