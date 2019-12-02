Cruising the most beautiful destinations in the Mediterranean is a dream for many travellers, but cruising to one of the world’s most exciting sports events is a true bucket-list adventure. Paramount Cruises is giving you the chance to do just this, by winning an all-inclusive seven-night Western Mediterranean cruise and thrilling stay in Barcelona for the Spanish Grand Prix in May 2020.
Specialists in bespoke cruise packages, Paramount Cruises boasts a team of staff with extensive experience and knowledge, putting together once-in-a-lifetime cruise and land holidays for the most discerning travellers.
Working with major cruise lines around the world, with all packages ABTA- and ATOL-protected, it also offers an array of land-based stays to make your dream cruise last longer, including ones to the world’s most exciting events.
The travel specialist is now giving World of Cruising readers the chance to win a place on one of their most popular cruise-and-stay sailings with return flights, worth £3,000, and it couldn’t be easier to enter.
A pre-Grand Prix adventure
Sailing around the Mediterranean in the height of spring, the lucky winner and a friend will get to experience both the Italian and French Rivieras, as well as Naples, Sicily and the sun-drenched archipelago of Malta.
The ship will make stops in glamorous Marseilles, situated on the azure waters of the Cote d’Azur, and Genoa, just a short drive from the gelato-hued outcrops of Cinque Terre. A foodie stop in Naples also features on the itinerary, before the ship heads to Messina on
Sicily’s northeast coast, a historic harbour city filled with gothic architecture. Before sailing to Barcelona for the start of a Grand Prix adventure, the winner will also get to spend a day in Valletta, Malta’s medieval walled capital with a maze of cafe-lined cobbled streets, twisting spires and breathtaking domes.
While the cruise may end in sunny Barcelona, the prize is far from over. The winner will then spend three nights in a four-star Barcelona hotel – with breakfast included. After enjoying a full day exploring the city, its winding Gothic Quarter, bustling La Ramblas and gastronomic markets, the real fun begins.
The prize includes tickets to both the Spanish Grand Prix Qualifying Day on 9 May and the thrilling race day on 10 May, days filled with excitement and adrenalin. Watch your favourite sporting stars like Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel whizz round the track at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, before heading into the city to enjoy tapas and its intoxicating atmosphere.
On board a super ship
Not only will the cruise take you to glorious bucket-list Mediterranean destinations, but it will also take place on one of the hottest ships to launch in 2019, MSC Grandiosa. Carrying 6,297 passengers, the sparkling new super ship feels like a floating palace, housing a grand illuminated promenade, serene spa, stunning independent boutiques and world-class drinking, dining and entertainment options.
All included in the prize, the winner and their guest will enjoy free tickets to a Cirque du Soleil at Sea show, along with a cocktail, and the chance to watch Broadway-style shows at the ship’s impressive theatre.
There’s even the opportunity to work off some of the Mediterranean’s foodie delights at the ship’s state-of-the-art fitness centre, or to use one of the ship’s very own F1 simulators.
What you’ll get
Departing on 1 May 2020, the prize includes an all-inclusive cruise for two people sharing an inside cabin on MSC Grandiosa. The winners will get tickets to a Cirque du Soleil at Sea show, use of the gym and pool, gratuities, all port taxes and fees and entry to Broadway-style shows.
In Barcelona, the prize includes four-star hotel accommodation with breakfast, plus two days of general admission to the Spanish Grand Prix. Return flights from London and transfers are also included.
Terms & Conditions
- The competition is open to World of Cruising readers over 18yrs only.
- Open to UK residents only.
- World of Cruising and Paramount Cruises staff are not permitted to enter.
- The prize is as described, is not transferable and there is no cash alternative.
- The prize is subject to availability.
- Only one entry per person.
- The winner may be required to take part in publicity resulting from the prize draw.
- Judges’ decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.
- Entry into the competition assumes acceptance of the rules.
- The prize includes an all-inclusive cruise for two people sharing an inside cabin on MSC Grandiosa, plus tickets to a Cirque du Soleil at Sea show, use of the gym and pool, gratuities, all port taxes and fees, and entry to Broadway-style shows.
- In Barcelona, the prize includes four-star hotel accommodation with breakfast, plus two days of general admission to the Spanish Grand Prix. Return flights from London and transfers are also included.
- All entries must be received by the closing date.
- Closing date: Midnight 12 January 2020.